Heatwaves, weak monsoon and oil surge may push India's inflation higher

By Anup Roy

India is facing inflation threats from heat waves and below-normal rainfall this year, creating new economic pressures for policymakers already grappling with soaring energy costs.

Temperatures of as high as 47 degrees Celcius have gripped parts of northern India this week, and power demand has surged to a record in the country as households cranked up air conditioners and fans to cool down. The government is also predicting below-normal rains between the June and September monsoon season, which is crucial for farming activity.

For most of last year, inflation in India languished below the Reserve Bank of India’s target of 4 per cent, largely because of declining vegetable prices. This year’s adverse weather conditions will likely push inflation above 5 per cent in the fiscal year beginning April 1, exceeding the RBI’s projection of 4.6 per cent, according to economists.

More than 60 per cent of India’s population also lives in rural areas and are dependent on agriculture and allied activities for their livelihood. Poor harvests could hit incomes, curbing demand in rural areas, and weigh on economic growth.

The double whammy from high food and energy costs will complicate the RBI’s monetary policy going forward. Governor Sanjay Malhotra signalled earlier this month the central bank will stay on hold for longer as it assesses inflation and growth risks. The RBI is projecting the economy will expand 6.9 per cent this fiscal year.

Bloomberg Economics’s Abhishek Gupta sees inflation reaching 5.8 per cent this fiscal year if monsoon rains are below normal. In 2023, when rainfall was 5.4 per cent below normal, crop production fell 3.5 per cent, while average food inflation surged to 8 per cent.

“Our call that the RBI will pause for a prolonged period is starting to look shaky — a poor monsoon season could increase the chances of a pivot to tightening,” he said in a report.

Below-normal rains mean farmers may be forced to use diesel-powered irrigation to water their lands, which would raise their costs further. With crude oil above $100 a barrel because of the ongoing Iran war, producers may be forced to pass on some of those costs to consumers.

“Particularly worrying is that if crop sowing is impacted, the rebound in rural demand could start petering off,” said Sakshi Gupta, an economist at HDFC Bank Ltd.

Some economists like Sonal Varma at Nomura Holdings Inc. say the impact on food prices could be minimised because of India’s strong buffer stocks of rice and wheat.

“The impact of El Niño on food production has moderated over time due to better irrigation and climate-resistant seeds,” she said.

The RBI remains sanguine for now. Deputy Governor Poonam Gupta said in an interview with a local newspaper last week that the central bank’s inflation projections already factor in a 7 per cent–9 per cent rainfall deficit. Past El Niño episodes with similar deficits didn’t hit farm output, she said.

Still, the outlook remains uncertain. Skymet, a private weather forecaster, sees a 30 per cent chance of drought-like conditions as rains turn more erratic.

“The risk will be more pronounced if rainfall is affected in July and August, the key sowing months,” said Gaura Sengupta, an economist at IDFC First Bank Ltd.