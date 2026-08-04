HFIs show sustained economic activity, domestic demand in Q1: Chaudhary

Various domestic high-frequency indicators for the first quarter of FY27 point to sustained momentum in economic activity and domestic demand, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

“Growth in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) has improved from 3.0 per cent in March 2026 to 7.3 per cent in June 2026, while growth in the core industries has strengthened from 2.9 per cent to 5.0 per cent during the same period. Average CPI inflation remained moderate at 3.9 per cent during April-June 2026,” Chaudhary said. “These robust domestic fundamentals are expected to support the economy’s growth momentum during the year,” he added.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) will release its estimates for India’s economic growth in Q1 FY27 on August 31.

The minister acknowledged that the global economic environment has remained volatile amid the conflict in West Asia, which has caused heightened trade uncertainties. Brent crude oil prices had climbed to a peak of $138.2 per barrel in April, pushing up global energy prices and domestic producer inflation. However, crude prices had eased to $91.8 per barrel by July 27, while global supply chain pressures had moderated, improving the external environment.

“Energy-intensive and trade-dependent sectors such as petrochemicals, chemicals, plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automotive components and other manufacturing industries are relatively more vulnerable to external shocks arising from energy price volatility,” Chaudhary said.

He said the government’s measures, such as customs duty exemptions on selected petrochemical feedstock, the operationalisation of the Bharat Maritime Insurance Pool, Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS 5.0), the Resilience & Logistics Intervention for Export Facilitation (RELIEF) scheme, restoration of the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP), expansion of free trade agreements, and diversification of crude oil import sources, are aimed at strengthening the economy's resilience to external shocks.

Besides external sector headwinds, a weaker monsoon due to the El Niño effect is another key risk to India's GDP growth this year. The impact of the current monsoon performance on the agriculture sector's gross value added cannot be quantified at this stage as the first advance estimates of production for major kharif crops for the agricultural year 2026-27 (July-June) are yet to be released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Chaudhary said.

The all-India cumulative southwest monsoon rainfall, as of July 31, stood at 14 per cent below the Long Period Average (LPA) and remained within the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) 'normal' category.

“The government is also continuously monitoring the evolving monsoon situation and its impact on the agriculture sector. Assistance to farmers and support for the rural economy continue to be available through various ongoing schemes and programmes of the government,” the minister said.