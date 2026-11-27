India's high oil and gas import dependence, coupled with high global energy prices, is costing the country between ₹6 lakh crore and ₹7 lakh crore extra annually, and the solution lies in citizens cutting avoidable fuel consumption, Tarun Kapoor, adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said today.

Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event on energy security, he said the impact of this large dependence on imports is being felt across the economy, including in fuel prices, freight rates, and overall inflation.

"Large dependence on imports has shown that we are so vulnerable that we may be caught in a tight situation and it can be disastrous for the country. Just this high price of crude and natural gas is costing us at least ₹6-7 lakh crore extra every year," Kapoor said.

India imported over 293 million tonnes (MT) of crude oil and petroleum products last financial year (2025-26) at a cost of over ₹13 lakh crore, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) data. In the first seven months of the current financial year, the country spent ₹11.4 lakh crore to import 161 MT of crude oil and products.

"The government has so far absorbed quite a bit of the increase in price which should have been passed on to the customers. The oil companies have very graciously absorbed a part of that increase but had it all been passed on to the consumers, as has been done in most of the countries like US or Europe, the impact on all consumer goods and supplies would have been disastrous," Kapoor said.

He added that countries like China have been able to overcome the shock by building huge energy storage capacity, but that solution has its limits, as storage capacity cannot be built for two-three years.

"Storage can be built at best for 90 days or a little more but that also helps because if even a part of your requirement comes from what your stored, you at least know when to buy or play with the market. We are like a person who goes every day to the market to buy his ration and comes back and eats it. This is because we have very little storage," Kapoor said.

He also said that given the huge energy consumption of the country, strategies like diversification of oil supplies, looking for alternative sources, and entering into long-term contracts, too, have limited gains. He said it is more important that citizens cut avoidable consumption, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call.

Modi had recently urged citizens to cut fuel, gold, and foreign-linked consumption to conserve foreign exchange reserves and ease import pressures amid the West Asia and Strait of Hormuz crisis.

"Citizens can do that. What we have seen is that initially when the PM gave the call, there was a bit of a reduction but the economy is growing," Kapoor said, adding that the last few months have witnessed a more-than-normal increase in energy consumption due to economic growth.

He added that the country needs dedicated policy intervention to ramp up the pace of the shift towards electric trucks, a cost-effective mode of transport.