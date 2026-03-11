High oil prices may intensify pressure on Indian oil companies: Moody's

The heightened risk of supply disruption from the Middle East, a key crude source for Asia, has driven a sharp rise in global oil prices, which will likely intensify financial pressure on national oil companies (NOCs) in the region in the coming months, according to Moody’s Ratings.

Fuel-pricing regimes and the speed of policy response will determine the impact of the oil-price spike, it said in a report, adding that India’s state-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) are facing heightened margin and cash flow volatility.

Domestic retail prices of fuels have remained largely steady since April 2022 despite swings in global oil and gas prices and the country’s high dependence on imports. The three OMCs control around 90 per cent of retail fuel outlets in the country.

“The companies will bear rising input costs from higher energy prices without corresponding increases in selling prices because the government’s influence over retail pricing prevents timely cost pass-throughs,” Moody’s said in the report.

The companies will continue to bear the financial burden arising from elevated global energy prices, reflecting their role in supporting domestic fuel-price stability.

“Limited adjustment in domestic fuel prices will continue to shift cost pressures onto the OMCs. India is highly dependent on imported oil and gas, which exposes the OMCs’ cost base directly to movements in global energy prices,” the report said.

India imported 88 per cent and 51 per cent of its oil and gas requirements, respectively, in 2024–25. When international prices rise, procurement and refining costs increase, while OMCs’ realised prices for key fuels do not adjust in line with costs. This gap compresses marketing margins and weakens operating cash flows, particularly during periods of sustained high energy prices.

It said the recent increase in energy prices is likely to pressure OMCs’ earnings in the near term, but their earnings are expected to recover as prices subsequently normalise.