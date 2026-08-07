Higher gas prices make Veg thali costlier by 4%, non-veg by 9% in July

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali increased 4 per cent year-on-year in July, while a non-vegetarian thali became costlier by 9 per cent due to higher prices of onion, vegetable oil and cooking gas, as well as a sharp rise in chicken rates, according to a report released on Friday.

The average cost of a vegetarian thali rose as onion prices climbed 20 per cent from a year earlier, while vegetable oil and LPG cylinder prices increased 11 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

In the case of a non-vegetarian thali, a 14 per cent increase in rates of broiler chicken over and above the onion and cooking gas rates led to the steeper increase, Crisil Intelligence said in the report, adding that broiler accounts for nearly half of the cost of a non-veg meal.

According to the report, onion prices remained elevated due to the arrival of higher-priced stored rabi stocks. Supplies were further tightened after unseasonal rainfall and hailstorms in Maharashtra during March and April damaged the late-season crop and stored inventories.

Vegetable oil and LPG prices increased amid supply disruptions and elevated energy prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict, it said.

The increase in thali costs was partially offset by a decline in potato and tomato prices, which fell 12 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively, from a year ago. Potato prices eased following a 2-3 per cent increase in rabi production supported by higher acreage, while tomato prices remained lower due to delayed planting and higher market arrivals in July, the report said.

On a month-on-month basis, the vegetarian thali cost increased 2 per cent in July, primarily due to a 23 per cent jump in onion prices and a 4 per cent rise in potato prices. However, a 1 per cent decline in tomato prices and stable prices of other commodities prevented a sharper increase.

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali remained unchanged from June as an estimated 2 per cent decline in broiler prices, driven by moderation in demand, offset the impact of higher rates of other ingredients, the report added.