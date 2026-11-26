The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) said that the sector has faced prolonged uncertainty from US tariff measures, with duties ranging from 5.5 per cent to 50 per cent, straining exports, payment cycles and logistics costs. Tariffs raise landed costs and retail prices, potentially dampening US consumer demand and affecting jobs and businesses across the value chain in both countries.

The council added that the US remains a major jewellery market, supporting roughly 200,000 jobs.

“Although the situation had begun to improve — with India’s gem and jewellery exports to the US growing 14.87 per cent to $3,607 million during April-October 2026 year-on-year — the proposed 25 per cent US tariff on Indian goods could again weigh on the sector. Any increase in tariffs, or continued uncertainty over market access, would affect the competitiveness of Indian exports, disrupt order flows and compress exporters’ margins in this key market,” Kirit Bhansali, chairman of GJEPC, said in a statement.

He added that the industry was hopeful that the agreement would provide meaningful relief by reducing the tariff to 17 per cent, restoring price competitiveness and creating a more favourable environment for exporters to sustain and grow their business in the US market.

“While India’s new FTAs will help diversify export markets over time, building alternative buyer relationships could take two to three years, whereas the impact of proposed tariffs could be felt within 45 days to two months. Higher proposed tariffs on competitors such as Thailand, Vietnam and China may offer Indian exporters a relative advantage, though the benefit will depend on the final tariff structure. The industry remains resilient and hopeful that timely BTA (bilateral trade agreement) negotiations will secure a favourable outcome, protect competitiveness and preserve the strong India-US trade relationship,” Bhansali added.

The All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation said that the current 10 per cent Section 301 duty and the looming threat of a 25 per cent tariff had severely squeezed operating margins across manufacturing hubs from Surat to Mumbai and disrupted long-standing US buyer commitments.

“While our exporters are actively diversifying into markets like the UAE and leveraging bilateral FTAs to cushion the blow, we urgently need a balanced US-India trade resolution that restores predictability and protects the livelihoods of lakhs of skilled artisans,” Nitin Kedia, national general secretary of the All India Jewellers and Goldsmith Federation (AIJGF), told Business Standard.

Colin Shah, managing director of Kama Jewellery and former chairman of GJEPC, also added that the 14.87 per cent growth in India's exports to the US this year showed that demand for Indian craftsmanship was strong when India competed on a level playing field.

He added that a 25 per cent tariff would undo that progress almost immediately. He explained that orders were decided weeks in advance, so the impact would show up within 45 to 60 days, while building new markets through FTAs would take two to three years.