Himachal Pradesh Assembly clears Bill to impose cess on petrol, diesel

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Monday passed the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2006, which seeks to levy an additional cess of up to ₹5 per litre on petrol and diesel to support welfare fund for orphans and widows.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the cess will ensure a dedicated, stable and sustainable source of revenue for effective implementation and strengthening of welfare measures for orphans and widows, reported news agency PTI.

The move triggered an uproar among the Opposition, which argued that the cess would ultimately burden the very people it aims to support, as higher fuel costs are likely to drive up the prices of daily commodities. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Randhir Sharma said after the cess levy, petrol and diesel would be costlier in the state compared to neighbouring states, leading to fuel inflation. He said there was already an apprehension that the prices of petroleum products would increase due to the ongoing war between the US and Iran.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the cess would badly hit the people of the state. "If the financial health of the state is weak, burdening people in the name of welfare is not the solution," he said, as quoted by The Tribune.

A reduced Budget

The development comes as Himachal Pradesh grapples with a revenue crisis, with the government reducing its Budget for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) by ?3,586 crore compared to FY26. The Budget, with a total outlay of ?54,928 crore, projects a revenue deficit of ?6,577 crore, reported The Print.

Revenue receipts are estimated at ?40,361 crore, against expenditure of ?46,938 crore. The fiscal deficit is pegged at ?9,698 crore, or 3.49 per cent of the state’s GDP.

While presenting the Budget, CM Sukhu said the Centre’s withdrawal of revenue deficit grant (RDG) would lead to a loss of ?8,000 crore to the state every year, the report added.

The CM also announced a salary deferral within the government, stating that he will defer 50 per cent of his pay for six months, while ministers will see a 30 per cent cut and MLAs 20 per cent. Similar salary deferrals have also been announced for senior officers across the state.

"The deferred amounts will be released once the financial situation improves," Sukhu said.

The report further highlighted that a major chunk of the Budget goes into salaries, pensions, interest payments and debt repayment, leaving the capital expenditure at only 20 per cent of the total outlay.