Hormuz and India's neighbours: How China escaped West Asia crisis intact

But one nation, China, has sailed through the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz relatively unscathed even as the impact of its steps shielded other consuming nations from having to pay high crude oil prices.

Pakistan’s market-driven experiment with rooftop solar — driven by compulsion rather than choice, and helped by dumped Chinese panels (sold cheaper than the cost of production) — has paid off, partially blunting the impact of gas supply disruptions.

China was relatively insulated from the West Asia crisis, despite losing access to nearly 5-6 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil because of the Hormuz crisis. That’s equivalent to half of its overall imports, and all of India’s purchases, according to Kpler ship tracking data. But Beijing entered the crisis well-prepared, underpinned by a 2025 energy law that strengthens the government’s authority over oil companies. In addition, a multi-layered reserve system that combines government stocks, company inventories and commercial storage, offered Beijing several layers of protection before having to dip into its strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs).

By sharply reducing oil imports, China not only shielded its own economy from a supply shock (to an extent) — its impact also helped cushion the price shock for other Asian economies, analysts said. International crude oil benchmark Brent prices, which spiked to over $125 per barrel in March after the war in West Asia began, now trades at benign $80/barrel levels.

So how did China pull it off?

Planning ahead

Thanks to a decade of preparation and riding on immense financial resources and subsidies, China was able to slash crude oil imports, reduce oil demand, boost domestic production to a record, increase electric vehicle sales, and build and fill the world’s biggest strategic and commercial oil reserves at a low cost — while keeping the economy humming.

By contrast, India’s imports of crude oil have exceeded pre-war levels, sourced at premiums of $10-$40 per barrel. Constraints with state funding and land acquisition issues torpedoed SPR expansion, according to government data.

To be sure, India was successful in its strategy to avoid large-scale disruptions to supplies.

China’s energy security policy is embedded in its five-year plans.

“China just released its 15th Five-Year Plan (FYP) for Renewable Energy with some good signals on increasing renewable energy consumption — and ‘reliably substituting’ other power sources,” said Belinda Schappe, a China analyst at a Finnish think tank, the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air said in a Linkedin post. “Overall, the plan maintains the focus of the previous FYP to make the new energy power system work as a whole, rather than just looking at capacity targets.”

Beijing’s approach to energy imports is shifting from passive imports and guaranteed supply to a more active management aimed at strengthening pricing power and domestic energy security, and this trend is likely to continue, said Fu Chengyu, a global energy expert and former chairman of China’s top state-owned oil giants, CNOOC and Sinopec. China’s domestic production is at a record 4.3 million bpd compared with India’s 550,000 bpd lows. The sizes of the two economies is a key differentiator here.

Fu explained a few strategic choices behind China’s import reduction in a UK publication, Energy Intelligence. Cost is an important one: reducing purchases at high prices and replenishing reserves at low prices to stabilise annual procurement costs. By restricting refined oil exports, China is also seeking to strengthen domestic energy security, he added.

Beijing slashed oil imports by 40 per cent from a year earlier to a decadal low in June at 7 million bpd, according to Chinese customs data. The cut came from curtailing refining runs, dipping into crude reserves, accumulated last year at rates 50 per cent below current levels, and barring 3 million bpd of oil product exports. Throughputs fell to Covid-era (2020) lows — down by around 18 per cent on-year to 12.5 million bpd, with utilisation collapsing below 60 per cent, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

India exported a near-record volume of fuels in July and persuaded refiners to operate facilities at over 100 per cent capacity and delay maintenance, sending crude imports to over 5 million bpd, higher than prewar levels, refining sources said. This was done to avoid shortages because India depends on imported crude to meet around 90 percent of its needs.

China stockpiled crude at a rate of 1 million bpd last year when Brent averaged $69/bbl and during the pandemic when it traded at $40/bbl levels. It now holds 1.5 billion bbl of commercial inventories and nearly 300 million bbl in strategic reserves, offering over 100 days of cover on total prewar imports, according to Energy Intelligence data. It is adding 169 million barrels in additional storage capacity.

India has over 75 days of oil coverage, said oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri recently. That takes into account even oil in tankers and headed to India, refining sources said. SPR volumes cover around 5-6 days of demand, the sources said.

China’s domestic EV sales in the first half of 2026 accounted for 54 per cent of all new car sales, leading to a 62 per cent market share in the second quarter. India’s EV share has crossed 10 per cent comprising mainly two- and three-wheelers, Vaahan data show.

“At the current rate, China’s EVs are displacing oil equivalent to around 12 per cent of the country’s annual imports,” said Gavin Mooney, an independent energy transition advisor based in Australia. That converts to around 1.35 million bpd — a quarter of India’s total oil demand.

Beijing’s close ally

China has also enabled its close ally Pakistan to become one of the world’s most successful countries for rooftop solar by exporting cheap solar equipment. In 2024, Pakistan still ranked third globally in liquified natural gas dependence on Hormuz-transiting cargoes as a share of total consumption, and fifth for oil. Despite a tanking economy, Pakistan imported almost 34 gigawatts worth of solar panels in just the last couple of years, which equals three-fourths of the total grid capacity, to fill the gap caused by an unreliable and expensive grid, according to consultant Ember.

A surge in solar generation from 4 per cent in 2021 to 14 per cent in 2024 has weaned the country away from expensive LNG, used mainly in power generation. By February 2026, solar installations helped avoid $12 billion in oil and gas imports and could save a further $6.3 billion by December, said Alice Harrison, senior director at Secure Energy Project.

It’s worth noting here that India has legal protections against Chinese dumping of solar energy products, and has allocated ₹75,000 crore to support rooftop household projects under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana Scheme.