How distorted West Asia crude pricing hurts India as war lifts import costs

Refiners are approaching Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, Saudi Aramco, to seek a shift in its pricing peg from West Asian crude benchmarks to a European crude reference point, officials said. Aramco’s monthly official selling prices for term supplies effectively serve as a benchmark for other suppliers in the region as well. Refiners also plan to approach other West Asian crude producers.

Refiners said they would end up paying $45-50 more per barrel for term supplies from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq and Kuwait under the current pricing system operated by US ratings agency S&P Platts. Officials said this distortion is a result of the war in West Asia, which has reduced oil flows from the region.

They added that a temporary shift by West Asian suppliers to indexing crude prices to Brent, the European benchmark, until the war ends, would help India save hundreds of millions of dollars in sourcing costs.

Brent crude, a highly liquid benchmark, is trading at about $105 a barrel, while Dubai and Oman grades, which are traded far more thinly, are being sold at $150-160 a barrel, according to industry data. Indian refiners have also written to S&P Platts, seeking changes to the crude price assessment system used by West Asian producers to set crude and petroleum product prices. Officials said they are yet to receive a response from the Western commodity pricing agency.

Officials said the petroleum ministry was aware of the issue, which was also hurting other large Asian buyers of West Asian oil, including China, South Korea and Japan.

Refiners want the Platts pricing system to better reflect actual market conditions, a senior trader at a top Indian refiner told Business Standard. According to them, the current system has produced rates that do not account for the war-led disruption to crude flows from West Asia. They want it revised to include more liquid and widely traded grades so that it better reflects underlying oil flows.

A top trader at a leading state-run refiner said, “Platts should have stopped making assessments from March 2,” when the war intensified and the Strait of Hormuz was blocked. S&P Platts did not respond to requests for comment.

The trader said Platts’ pricing system for West Asian crude grades was based on very thin trading volumes after the war began, pushing benchmark crude prices sharply higher.

Steep costs

At current West Asian crude prices, Indian refiners will pay an additional $1 billion for about 21 million barrels imported from the region in the first three weeks of March, according to Business Standard calculations based on shipping and industry data.

Industry sources said the additional burden would eventually be borne either by state-run oil companies, the government, or Indian consumers. For now, New Delhi has decided to keep pump prices unchanged, while raising household liquefied petroleum gas prices marginally this month.

Saudi Arabia has supplied 15 million barrels, or 70 per cent, of the crude oil India imported this month. It is the only West Asian country able to bypass the Strait of Hormuz — a chokepoint through which a fifth of the world’s oil used to flow before Iran effectively blocked it in early March — and export large volumes through the Yanbu terminal on the Red Sea. The UAE can also bypass Hormuz and ship crude from the Fujairah terminal, but volumes are much lower.

The war has cut global oil shipments from West Asia by 43 per cent to 11 million barrels a day so far this month, according to industry data provider Kpler. Saudi Arabia remains the biggest supplier, accounting for about 40 per cent of those flows.

Saudi Arabia announces the Official Selling Price for term supplies every month, and this acts as a reference point for other West Asian producers. These prices are set at a premium or discount to a basket comprising 50 per cent Platts Dubai — determined through the Platts trading window for physical crude purchases — and 50 per cent Dubai Mercantile Exchange Oman.

For April loadings, Aramco sharply raised the premium on Arab Light — a grade widely bought by Indian refiners — to $2.50 a barrel over the Oman-Dubai benchmark from March levels.