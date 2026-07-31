How reforms revved up India's auto industry over the past 35 years

Liberalisation brought foreign investment, global technology, and intense competition into a sector that had operated for decades behind high barriers. It forced domestic players to upgrade their products, helped create a globally competitive component industry, and gave consumers unprecedented choice. Thirty-five years on, the sector remains one of the clearest examples of how reforms reshaped manufacturing.

While the broader economy opened up in 1991, the automobile industry was officially de-licenced in 1993. Restrictions on foreign investment were eased, allowing global automakers to enter more freely. These changes came at a time when India’s vehicle market was small by global standards but carried enormous long-term potential.

The impact, however, was not immediate.

“Whenever a policy comes in, the impact is not immediate. Global companies need time to analyse the market, negotiate with governments, set up plants, and build supplier networks. That is why it took almost six to seven years after liberalisation for the real effects to become visible,” says Puneet Gupta, director-mobility at S&P Global.

“Liberalisation did not suddenly transform the industry. It created the conditions for change, but major foreign firms spent years analysing the consumer preferences, local supply chain situation, etc,” adds an industry veteran.

By the late 1990s, big global carmakers had begun arriving in force. Ford, Honda, General Motors, Hyundai, Toyota, and Daewoo drove in, attracted by the prospect of participating in what many saw as one of the last large, untapped automobile markets.

A time of flux

Not all succeeded, however.

“Many automakers entered India believing that a successful international product would automatically work here. They underestimated how different Indian customers were — on price, usage patterns, and ownership costs. Some even launched their old and discontinued products in India, thinking that the Indian consumer would not complain,” says a second industry veteran.

Industry insiders who witnessed that period note that many firms entered India with unrealistic expectations. Some believed the market would grow much faster than it did.

Others invested heavily in production capacity while chasing Maruti Suzuki’s dominant market share, only to discover that building a sustainable business in India required much more than just launching a few global models.

One company changed the equation.

“The game changer was Hyundai. When they planned their investment in India around 1997 and set up production capacity, that was the moment the effects of liberalisation started taking shape. They brought forward-looking products, invested for both domestic sales and exports, and changed the direction of the industry,” Gupta notes.

Hyundai’s success showed that India could become not only a major sales market but also a highly efficient manufacturing and export hub. More importantly, it demonstrated that Indian buyers were willing to embrace new technologies — if the price was right.

Its rise also intensified domestic competition. “When Hyundai started eating into market share, Maruti realised it had to respond. It began bringing in more technology, investing more, and expanding into new segments. That helped move the entire industry forward,” Gupta adds.

Embracing competition

Industry executives recall that many domestic manufacturers were initially apprehensive about the opening of the market. Facing giants like Ford, General Motors, and Toyota appeared daunting.

In hindsight, many of those fears proved misplaced.

Rather than destroy Indian manufacturers, competition strengthened them. Companies that survived were forced to improve product quality, manufacturing processes, and engineering capabilities. As a result, home-grown firms like Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) emerged significantly stronger than they had been before liberalisation.

The experience was particularly striking for M&M. It evolved from a maker of rugged, commercial vehicles and agricultural tractors into one of India’s leading premium SUV manufacturers.

Tata Motors followed a different, highly ambitious path. At a time when many manufacturers depended heavily on foreign partners, Tata invested in building core engineering and product development capabilities within India. “It built its R&D, testing, and engineering capabilities in India itself,” Gupta says.

Those investments eventually enabled Tata Motors to build indigenous passenger vehicles like the Indica and Safari, ultimately laying the groundwork for the acquisition of Jaguar Land Rover.

Sum of the parts

The reforms also transformed an area that often receives less attention: The auto-component industry.

Before liberalisation, India’s supplier-base was relatively underdeveloped. Industry veterans point out that vehicle manufacturers often had to produce a large number of components on their own because specialised suppliers were limited. The arrival of foreign firms fundamentally changed that model.

“There was a lot of hand-holding from vehicle manufacturers. Japanese, South Korean, and European automakers brought their supplier ecosystems to India. Indian suppliers absorbed those quality standards, kept improving, and eventually became globally competitive companies in their own right,” Gupta said.

Over time, many Indian suppliers became exporters and multinational businesses. Companies like Samvardhana Motherson, Bharat Forge, and Sona Comstar now operate across global markets, supplying some of the world’s largest vehicle manufacturers.

Choices abound

Consumers, however, were the most visible beneficiaries.

Prior to liberalisation, buyers faced years-long waits for very limited options. By the early 2000s, they could choose from hatchbacks, sedans, SUVs, and premium vehicles offered by brands from across the world. Product quality improved dramatically, technology adoption accelerated, and vehicle ownership became far more common through a boom in retail financing.

Yet, industry veterans argue that many foreign companies underestimated one critical factor: Maruti Suzuki’s entrenched ecosystem. Competitors often focused on matching its products but failed to appreciate the sheer strength of Maruti’s supplier network, dealer presence, service reach, and low cost of ownership. This defensive moat helped Maruti remain dominant even as competition intensified.

The next phase of growth was supported by rising middle-class incomes, expanding road infrastructure, and easier access to credit. Despite this progress, the industry still faces critical questions about its future.

Analysts argue that while India has excelled in localisation, cost reduction, and manufacturing efficiency, it has yet to establish itself as a global leader in automotive innovation. While Indian manufacturers have become powerhouse brands domestically,

none has yet achieved the global scale of major foreign groups.