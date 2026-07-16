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Home / Economy / News / I-T department raises Cost Inflation Index for current fiscal to 384

I-T department raises Cost Inflation Index for current fiscal to 384

The CBDT has raised the Cost Inflation Index to 384 for FY27, helping taxpayers compute inflation-adjusted long-term capital gains on eligible assets

Inflation, CPI

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Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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The income tax department has increased the Cost Inflation Index for the current fiscal for calculating long-term capital gains arising from the sale of immovable property, securities and jewellery.

The Cost Inflation Index (CII) is used by taxpayers to calculate gains from the sale of capital assets after adjusting inflation.

The Cost Inflation Index for FY 2026-27 is 384, as per a notification of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The CII for fiscal 2025-26 was 376.

AMRG Global Managing Partner Rajat Mohan said the annual notification of the Cost Inflation Index reflects the government's commitment to maintaining an objective inflation-adjustment mechanism wherever indexation benefits continue under the new tax framework.

 

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It provides taxpayers, valuers and tax professionals with clarity for computing the indexed cost and reduces interpretational disputes, Mohan added.

CII or Cost Inflation Index is notified under the Income-tax Act, 1961 every year. It is popularly used to calculate "indexed cost of acquisition" while calculating capital gains at the time of sale of any capital asset.

Normally, an asset is required to be retained for more than 36 months (24 months for immovable property and unlisted shares, 12 months for listed securities) to qualify as 'long-term capital gains'.

Since the prices of goods increase over time resulting in a fall in the purchasing power, the CII is used to determine the inflation-adjusted purchasing price of assets so as to compute taxable long-term capital gains (LTCG).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Income tax Inflation Income Tax department

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 7:47 PM IST

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