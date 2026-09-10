Ideas of 1991 reforms started emerging by the late 1970s: Nitin Desai

In 1983 you became secretary to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council. This was also a period when the fiscal deficit worsened considerably, driven by subsidies and revenue expenditure. Was the PMEAC comfortable with this, and what advisories were being issued to the prime minister?

Let me put it more broadly than just what PMEAC did, because the thinking about reforms within the government started quite early, I would say almost by the late 1970s. If you look at the reports prepared then, you would be very surprised. One report that has been forgotten by most people is the 1979 Vadilal Dagli Committee report on Controls and Subsidies, submitted when the Janata Party was in power. It was virtually ignored for 12 years, and much of what was done in 1991 is there in that report, including the recommendation to dissolve the office of the Controller of Capital Issues. There was a string of other reports too.

A large number of the things done after 1991 were already there in all of those reports, and Manmohan Singh may well have drawn on them in redesigning the financial system.

Two other beginnings from that period had a profound effect on the growth we experienced after 1991. One was the new computer policy formulated around 1984, which eased imports of technology, encouraged private investment and focused on software development. That led to the infotech boom after the 1990s. Before 1984, the tendency was to focus on production, we even set up a semiconductor plant in Chandigarh, which I opposed as uneconomical and which later burned down. The 1984 policy shifted the thinking to say our strength lies in the use of computers, not in producing them, and that led to the growth we saw once companies like Infosys got going.

So while people see 1991 as the beginning of reform, the ideas implemented in 1991 had actually started emerging by the late 1970s. Implementation was not as strong at that time, partly because Rajiv Gandhi’s huge majority in the Lok Sabha, more than 400 seats, was diluted by the break with V P Singh, which limited the ability to take strong action. There is also the oil story: After the Iranian Revolution in 1979, oil prices shot up from $13 to $35-36, but India had Bombay High by then, and our dependence on imports fell to probably below 40 per cent. That eased the pressure on the foreign exchange side and, if

anything, made us a little casual about promoting export growth in that period.

Going back to the fiscal deficit situation in 1980s, was the worry real within the bureaucracy and among experts like yourself?

Yes. You see it in the Economic Surveys I wrote in 1988-89 and, more clearly, 1989-90. The real challenge of 1991 actually came in 1989-90. We had a heavy trading relationship with the Soviet Union, based on special payment arrangements that did not involve open currency payments, and that collapsed.

That triggered a huge challenge on our foreign trade almost immediately after 1989, and is one of the major reasons the reform ideas being talked about through the 1980s became absolutely essential in 1991, and were then pushed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Why did we not go to the IMF earlier?

That was discussed, and one reason was that an election was coming up in 1989, so it was felt this could not happen before the election, and got postponed. There was a great deal of confusion in government between the 1989 election and P V Narasimha Rao coming in in 1991. Even when Congress took over in 1991 it did not have a complete majority and was heavily dependent on outside support.

If I had to interpret the change, remember that India’s growth rate has averaged around 6 per cent from 1980. The only period where I see a real departure from that tendency is between 2004 and 2011, which was a genuine boom. Otherwise, over the past 40-odd years, it works out to around 6 per cent. Many of the changes that took place began earlier: The obsession with socialism that was there in the early 1970s had virtually disappeared by the mid-1970s. One small example: As part of that socialism, wheat trade was nationalised around 1973-74, but that was reversed by 1976. From the mid-to-late 1970s you see a gradual dilution of the socialist obsession and a growing sense of boosting private growth, though private growth itself only really picks up in the 1990s. Through the 1980s the public sector still looks large in numbers, partly because of the heavy investment in the oil industry.

You are saying the obsession with socialism decreased, but that did not reflect in the fiscal situation. Subsidies went up.

That poverty focus was very much there. In many ways, the government’s decision to hand out things to people has become far worse now. I remember writing a piece towards the late 1970s pointing out this shift away from government spending on investment towards spending on handouts, but it was not as high then as it is now. At that time, the fiscal deficit was running at 6-7 per cent of GDP, now it is within 4 per cent, but if you look at the proportion of government spending that goes into handouts, you would see the difference.

There were other reasons for the deficit too, including a very peculiar tax system that was not working. So the reforms were necessary. What I am arguing is that the need for reform was already there in the thinking.

Coming to your period in the finance ministry as chief economic advisor, industrial policy reform was discussed then too,

and apparently Madhu Dandavate, as finance minister, found no consensus.

What kind of discussions happened?

Some of the younger people in government had proposed looking again at the licensing arrangement. But the main constraint at that time was the general election due in late 1989. Dandavate came in after the election and reflected his own sentiments, but the governmental system after 1989, under V P Singh and later Chandra Shekhar, was fairly chaotic. I left by June 1990, so I was not closely involved in what followed. The way the politics evolved after that was beyond my knowledge.

What were your own views at the time? Did you support these economic reforms, and did you foresee them happening?

At that time, I was in the Planning Commission, which was surprisingly supportive. Abid Hussain was a member of the Commission and a very strong supporter, and I greatly enjoyed working with him. My job was heading the unit that analysed applications for government investment, but I was also involved more generally in the overall economic approach and wrote some of the pieces for the Sixth Plan. The Commission was fairly well oriented towards pushing reform, with Abid there and L K Jha working more on economic and administrative reform.

One of the tragedies, to me, was that because Vadilal Dagli had been appointed by Morarji Desai and his report came in 1979, it was seen as a Janata Party report and the Congress government ignored it, even though it was remarkably far-reaching on controls and subsidies.

Some believe that Bimal Jalan (then finance secretary) and you were not very supportive of de-licensing and de-regulation. Is it true?

I was not very directly involved in that. The problem was not so much a resistance to changing the system as the politics of it. Bimal may have been influenced more directly by his minister than by personal opinion. I would not say I argued for de-licensing, I did not. I did try to get people to take a closer look at the Dagli report, but that did not succeed.

There was no real, formal proposal for de-licensing at that time, not from the industry ministry, not from anybody that I can recollect. The argument was mainly at an intellectual level.

When Manmohan Singh read that famous Budget speech in July 1991, were you surprised by its content?

No, because in many ways it was fairly clear. My interpretation was that we would have to do this because the IMF was not going to give us support unless we did, and that was fairly clear even in 1989-90. We could not go to the IMF then for political reasons, but it was clear to me that this would be a condition the IMF would put in.

Which reforms do you think were deliberately not undertaken in 1991 because the political system was not ready, but should have been?

The reform I find most interesting and perhaps most dramatic is what we did on finance, and it had started earlier. The removal of the controller of capital issues actually began when I was in the finance ministry, with the decision to set up what became the Securities and Exchange Board, though not yet as a legal entity, around 1988. It was already anticipated that issuance would move away from being controlled by a Joint Secretary in the finance ministry to a more independent body with a broader view.

To me, the greatest reform of the post-1991 period is the privatisation in finance, private banks being allowed, private mutual funds being allowed, which had earlier been restricted to the government’s Unit Trust of India, and the new stock exchange, the NSE (National Stock Exchange), being set up.

On de-licensing, I am less sure how large an impact it has had, because controls have continued in different forms, and I would say the government today is far more connected with conglomerates than it was, when de-licensing was actually seen as one way of controlling conglomerates.

Something else did happen in the 1980s partly because of licensing, though: A whole new set of entrepreneurs came up. Guys like Ambani came up essentially because licensing controlled the big established houses, the Tatas, the Birlas, while Reliance could never have come up had there not been licensing constraining the big guys.

Coming to more recent issues, when you look at the current Indian economy, what worries you the most?

The very weak performance on manufacturing. There has been a sharp shift from public to private manufacturing investment, but the private sector now seems very cautious. The share of manufacturing in GDP has come down to 14 per cent and has actually fallen over the past decade, and the proportion of manufacturing investment, gross fixed capital formation, coming from the private corporate sector has come down too, if you look at the national accounts numbers.

This has been masked because of services, particularly IT services, which became a booming sector, but we are now facing a situation where growth in that sector is going to be constrained. This year, for the first time, employment in the big IT players is coming down. So it is even more important now to focus on faster growth in manufacturing, partly for employment: IT was very good at providing employment for graduates, but our challenge is moving the 40-45 per cent still working in agriculture, and that will have to happen in blue-collar manufacturing jobs. About 90 per cent of the increase in India’s labour force to 2050 will take place in northern India — in UP, Bihar and so on — so that is where the focus needs to be.

There is a deeper reason too. The reality of growth is what Joseph Schumpeter called creative destruction, new people becoming the promoters of emerging technologies. Look at IT, other than Tata Consultancy Services, it was all new entrants, like Infosys, Wipro and so on, not established conglomerates. Look at the space sector today: There has been a substantial rise in private companies providing space services. It was started not by some big industrial house but by two engineers who left the Indian Space Research Organisation.