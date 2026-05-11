Identifying 100 products to boost domestic manufacturing: DPIIT Secy

The government is working with industry to identify about 100 products -- including those from the auto sector -- that are either not produced or manufactured inadequately in India, as part of efforts to boost domestic production, according to a top official.

Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, said a set of "unique and interesting" products has already been identified, including items from the auto sector such as axles and motorcycle components.

Talking about a series of steps taken by government to make manufacturing competitive in India, he said the "another area where we have been working is to bring in another 100 products which are either not getting manufactured in India as of now or which are not sufficiently being manufactured at the moment".

The objective is to expand manufacturing for both domestic and global markets.

"We are working closely with the industry (on that)," he said adding "lot of things not getting manufactured in India and we have the capability...may be some gaps in technology, which can be bridged.

He was speaking at a CII conference.

Bhatia also said that the department will so launch 'Made in India Brand Scheme'.

"We have had a pilot run with the steel sector, and it has been quite encouraging," he said, adding the scheme will provide a brand with a logo.

A domestic company, he said, will be able to use that Made in India brand to not only indicate the value addition but also assure quality.

He said that the industry will be consulted to finalise the sectors.

Talking about artificial intelligence, he said it is moving "very" fast and is affecting manufacturing through greater productivity and more innovation.

"We should be ready for that...world over, this change has been felt," Bhatia said, adding that the uncertain geopolitical uncertainties too have affected supply chains.

The secretary also urged the domestic industry to invest in India on a long-term basis. "I encourage all of you to take advantage of opportunities being created to do more investments," he said.

He added that the free trade agreements (FTAs) finalised by India would provide huge opportunities for Indian businesses.