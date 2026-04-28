India's industrial production closes 2011-12 era with no signs of breakout
Industrial output growth remained steady at 4.1% in FY26 as India closed its 2011-12 IIP series, with the NSO set to roll out a new base year reflecting evolving economic dynamics
Himanshi Bhardwaj
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India’s industrial production closed the 2011-12 base year series on a steady note, with Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth improving only marginally to 4.1 per cent in FY26, compared to 4 per cent in FY25. From next month, the National Statistics Office (NSO) will transition to a new IIP series with 2022-23 as the base year.
Topics : mining sector India