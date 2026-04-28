India's industrial production closes 2011-12 era with no signs of breakout

An analysis of the monthly figures shows that IIP growth peaked at 27.6 per cent in May 2021 and fell to an all-time low of -57.3 per cent in April 2020, when the country entered a nationwide lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Excluding these distortions, the pre-Covid range was broadly 0-8 per cent, with March 2013 (15.2 per cent) and October 2023 (11.9 per cent) as the only notable outliers. The final print for this base year, March 2026, stood at 4.1 per cent.

The full-year series low was recorded in 2020-21 at -8.4 per cent, the only year of outright contraction in the dataset. The high also came the following year, 2021-22, at 11.4 per cent, largely reflecting a statistical rebound from the Covid-induced dip. Excluding these two years, the series has never exceeded 6 per cent and has rarely fallen below 3 per cent.