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IMF raises India's growth forecast to 7% in FY27 on strong domestic demand

The IMF has raised India's FY27 growth forecast to 7% from 6.4%, citing resilient domestic demand and robust services activity, and lifted its FY28 projection to 7%

IMF

India's growth outlook has improved, with the IMF projecting 7% expansion in FY27 and FY28.

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised India's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2026-27 by 60 basis points to 7 per cent, citing resilient domestic demand and robust services activity.
 
In its latest World Economic Outlook, released on Tuesday, the IMF also raised its growth projection for FY28 by 30 basis points to 7 per cent, Financial Express reported. The upgrade reflects stronger-than-expected economic momentum, supported by domestic demand and services, the Fund said.
 
The IMF attributed India's growth potential to favourable demographic dynamics, a large and expanding domestic market, and continued structural reforms. India remains among the fastest-growing major economies, it said.
 
 
The revision follows upgrades by other institutions. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the World Bank raised their FY27 growth projections to 7.1 per cent last week. The IMF expects India's consumer price index inflation to average 5 per cent in FY27 before easing to 4.4 per cent in FY28. The forecast is below the RBI's latest projection of 5.2 per cent for the current financial year.

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Topics : BS Web Reports IMF International Monetary Fund GDP growth India GDP

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 8:26 AM IST