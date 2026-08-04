Income tax department's NUDGE drive resulted in 12.5 mn updated ITRs

The income tax department's NUDGE campaign has resulted in 1.25 crore taxpayers filing updated or revised IT₹with payment of ₹9,494 crore in additional taxes over the past 2 years, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has undertaken the NUDGE (Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable) campaign by leveraging data analytics, behavioural insights and digital communication platforms for improved tax collection efficiency in a non-intrusive manner.

Under these campaigns, communications are sent to select taxpayers after due risk analysis to review and revise/update their Income Tax Returns (ITRs) already filed. The taxpayers are selected on the basis of advanced risk analysis identifying incorrect or non-reporting of assets or income, or excess claims of deductions or exemptions in their ITRs.

During 2024-25 and 2025-26, the NUDGE campaign has resulted in 1.25 crore updated or revised ITR filings, and payment of additional taxes of ₹9,494 crore, Chaudhary said.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Chaudhary said during the last five years, the Income Tax Department has detected cases of wrongful tax reliefs and claims of non-genuine deduction.

Such cases have come to light through data analytics and verification exercises, and have been further corroborated through searches and surveys carried out against entities, professional intermediaries and other persons suspected of facilitating such claims. These actions resulted in the recovery of evidence regarding tax evasion and other violations under the Income Tax Act.

To a question on whether the government has identified the entities, intermediaries or beneficiaries involved and taken action against them, Chaudhary said "Through investigation and data analytics, the Income Tax Department has identified categories of entities and intermediaries involved in facilitating such fraudulent claims, including tax return preparers and chartered accountant".

Action taken includes NUDGE campaigns, e-verification, search and seizure and survey operations, assessments/ reassessments, levy of penalty and prosecution.

"In addition, appropriate information has been shared against the tax professionals with the relevant regulatory/ enforcement organizations, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)," Chaudhary added.