Income Tax Dept signs record 219 advance pricing agreements in FY26

The Income Tax Department has signed a record 219 advance pricing agreements (APA) in the current fiscal year ending March 31.

With this the total APAs signed so far stood at 1,034.

"CBDT signs a record 219 Advance Pricing Agreements in FY 2025-26, the highest ever in a single FY, crossing the record of 174 APAs signed last year," the I-T department said in a post on X.

The success of the APA programme has significantly contributed to ease of doing business, particularly for multinational enterprises engaged in cross-border transactions, it added.

"The APA programme, together with Safe Harbour Rules, provides tax certainty, reduces disputes, and strengthens a transparent and non-adversarial tax regime," CBDT said.

Also, CBDT has concluded a record-breaking 84 BAPAs (Bilateral Advance Pricing Agreement) with 13 treaty partners, the highest ever in India's BAPA history.

During this year, the first-ever BAPAs were signed with France, Indonesia, Ireland, and Sweden, building avenues for deeper international tax cooperation and relationship with newer jurisdictions, CBDT said.