India plans 62 new vessels with Rs 51,383 crore investment in FY27

The shipping ministry is working on a roadmap to add 62 vessels in the current financial year through March 2027, with an investment of ₹51,383 crore to create an additional 2.85 million gross tonnage capacity.

The decision was taken at a high-level inter-ministerial review meeting on the Strait of Hormuz chaired by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal. It was attended by officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, oil companies, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, the Directorate General of Shipping, the National Shipping Board and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Reviewing the current global scenario and its implications for maritime trade routes, the minister called for urgent expansion of India’s shipping capacity, including container vessels, LPG and crude carriers, and green tugs, to ensure resilience against external disruptions.

Sonowal also reviewed cargo flows, vessel movements and operational preparedness across key maritime segments. The ministry highlighted the need for expansion of the container fleet, green tugs, LPG carriers, crude carriers, dredging vessels and tankers.

The shipping minister also reviewed the status of the joint venture between the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) and oil public sector undertakings (PSUs) to acquire 59 vessels. “We must act with urgency to strengthen our fleet, shipbuilding capacity, port infrastructure, and the broader maritime ecosystem,” Sonowal said.

Directing a structured policy response, Sonowal instructed all concerned departments to prepare an actionable white paper outlining current gaps, clear targets, and a time-bound roadmap across key pillars of the maritime sector.

Sonowal emphasised that this exercise must be undertaken in close coordination with the Ministries of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Chemicals and Fertilisers, and Commerce and Industry, given their critical linkage to maritime supply chains.

The minister also reiterated that the safety and security of Indian seafarers remains paramount, with agencies directed to maintain heightened vigilance in sensitive maritime zones.