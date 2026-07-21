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India aims at 10% share in global merchandise exports by 2047: WTO report

India is aiming to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047, according to a World Trade Organisation (WTO) report.

Import, export, trade

Export, trade

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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India is aiming to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047, according to a World Trade Organisation (WTO) report.

To promote exports, India maintained various duty exemption, remission, and rebate schemes.

Export promotion is also emphasised in the Viksit Bharat vision, intended to help India sustain high long-term growth and boost competitiveness.

"Under this vision, India aims to increase its share of global merchandise exports from about 1.8 per cent in 2024 to around 10 per cent by 2047," it said.

The eighth review of the trade policies and practices of India takes place on July 21. It will also happen on July 23 in Geneva. Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal is there for the meetings.

 

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The basis for the review is a report by the WTO Secretariat and a report by the Government of India.

It also said that India's perspective on WTO reform is that reforms must be development-centred, consensus-based, and member-driven.

It remains a strong proponent of policy space for development. India does not subscribe to the joint statement initiatives (JSIs) and conveyed its strong concerns about the JSIs on multiple occasions at meetings during the review period.

India has also informed that it has modified the basic customs duties structure in the 2025-2026 Budget by eliminating the highest rates (100 per cent, 125 per cent and 150 per cent) and reducing the number of applied rates to eight on industrial goods through the removal of intermediate rates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : WTO WTO India Trade exports

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 6:20 PM IST

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