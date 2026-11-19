India aims to achieve $1 trillion worth of goods and services exports at 16 per cent growth in this financial year, despite the ‘troubled times’, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush said on Thursday.“In the first six months of the year (April-September), India has already achieved $480 billion out of $1 trillion. For all the business leaders, I think 48 per cent achievement in the first six months is a tremendous success. The single largest export ever from India was in the month of October when India exported goods and services of $90 billion,” Goyal said.“That is the story we wish to share with our friends like the United States of America,” Goyal said at the 23rd Indo-US Economic Summit organized by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC).The minister also said that during his meeting with Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister on Wednesday, both sides decided to take thebilateral trade to 20 billion euro by 2029.