Thursday, July 23, 2026 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India and Myanmar deepen rare earths ties amid China supply concerns

India and Myanmar deepen rare earths ties amid China supply concerns

India and Myanmar are strengthening cooperation on rare earths and critical minerals, as Centre seeks to diversify supplies of strategic resources dominated by China

India-myanmar

Nearly half the world's supply of heavy rare earths is extracted from mines in Myanmar's Kachin state, which are then shipped to China for processing into magnets | Image: Canva

Reuters July 23
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and Myanmar are working to deepen cooperation in the rare earths sector after visits to the Southeast Asian country ​by Indian teams, with New Delhi seeking alternative supplies ​of a strategic resource tightly controlled by China.

In a speech on Wednesday ‌at the opening of a mining forum in Mandalay, India's Ambassador to Myanmar Abhay Thakur outlined the growing bilateral collaboration between the two countries on rare earths.

Cooperation in the mining sector has gained significant momentum over the last two years, Thakur said.

This includes two Indian delegations on rare earths and critical minerals that have visited Myanmar in December 2024 and February 2026, he said.

 

The matter has also received high-level attention during an official visit by junta chief turned president Min Aung ‌Hlaing to India in May-June, according to Thakur.

Also Read

Defying China: A Memoir

Defying China: A powerful memoir of Tibetan resistance under Chinese rulepremium

Representative Image | Image Credit: Reuters

Odisha's Paradip to anchor critical minerals value chain with mega parkpremium

China's 90% Model: China Has America by the Throat: Here's How to Fight Back and Win

China's 90% Model: America has the tools, but can't counter China alonepremium

Kimi K3, Moonshot

Moonshot AI pauses Kimi subscriptions amid surging demand, IPO push

Donald Trump,Trump, Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Declining relevance: US actions are restructuring global perceptionpremium

Thakur said, "India's need for harnessing critical minerals, coupled with the benefits to Myanmar from sustainable mining, presents solid, win-win, short and long-term opportunities."

Nearly half the world's supply of heavy rare earths is extracted from mines in Myanmar's Kachin state, which are then shipped to China for processing into magnets that power electric vehicles and ​wind turbines, Reuters has reported.

Reuters previously also reported that India has sought rare-earth samples ‌via the rebel Kachin Independence Army (KIA), which controls Myanmar's main mining hubs, near the Chinese border.

At the Mandalay mining forum, Thakur said ​the ‌Indian firms in attendance include IREL, NTPC Mining, Himadri Specialty, Oceanic Sands, PrNd Metal & ‌Magnets, and Jai Puri Holdings.

Thakur also said that "Midwest from India" has also closely engaged with Myanmar in recent months and years, without specifying ‌the ​nature of the ​involvement.

Reuters has previously reported that the state-owned miner IREL and private firm Midwest Advanced Materials were among those involved in discussions to explore the collection ​and transportation of samples from mines under KIA control.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

silver

India's silver imports slump as licensing curbs disrupt shipments

Hormuz, oil tankers, crude oil

Oil jumps over 2% to more than $95/barrel as conflict threatens transit

RBI, reserve bank of india

Foreign investors return shows renewed confidence in India: RBI bulletin

female unemployment, Rural female employment, Women employment

Unemployment among rural women at one-year high in June: Expertspremium

Strait of Hormuz, vessel, oil tanker

Adverse developments in West Asia, US, Russia: India may be worst-hitpremium

Topics : India-Myanmar minerals China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Metro Close Q1 Results TodayBandhan Bank Share CrashSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026CJP Protest UpdatesPM Modi on Neet Paper LeakTechnology NewsPersonal Finance