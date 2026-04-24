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Home / Economy / News / India approves ₹3,000 crore withdrawal to Maldives under Saarc swap

India approves ₹3,000 crore withdrawal to Maldives under Saarc swap

The earlier $400 million withdrawal, availed by Maldives under this framework in October 2024, matured on Thursday, the Indian High Commission said

India-maldives

Last year, India had rolled-over Treasury Bills worth $100 million, issued by the Maldives government as emergency financial assistance at their request | Image: Canva

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 10:29 AM IST

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India has approved the first withdrawal of ₹3,000 crore under its continuing economic and financial assistance to Maldives, according to the Indian High Commission here. 
The funds are being released under the first drawdown of the Saarc Currency Swap Framework, the Indian mission said in a statement on Thursday. 
The withdrawal under the 'Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for Saarc countries', was signed between RBI and the Maldives government during President Mohamed Muizzu's state visit to New Delhi in October 2024, it added. 
The earlier $400 million withdrawal, availed by Maldives under this framework in October 2024, matured on Thursday, the Indian High Commission said. 
 
In a statement on Thursday, the Maldives Foreign Ministry said the settlement of the $400 million facility reflects the government's commitment to meeting its financial obligations, Sun Online reported. 

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"Since inception of the Saarc Swap Framework in 2012, the Reserve Bank of India has provided an aggregate swap support of $1.1 billion to Maldives," the release said. 
The currency swap facility has proved to be an important element in ensuring financial stability of the Maldives, the Indian High Commission said. 
Last year, India had rolled-over Treasury Bills worth $100 million, issued by the Maldives government as emergency financial assistance at their request. 
"Maldives is an important partner under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision MAHASAGAR. India, as a friendly neighbour, has always been the 'first responder' for Maldives," the Indian mission said. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : India Maldives ties India Maldives India in Maldives Maldives India relations SAARC currency swap

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First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 10:28 AM IST

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