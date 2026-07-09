India, Aus deepen energy ties, operationalise civil nuclear cooperation

India and Australia have operationalised their bilateral civil nuclear cooperation agreement by finalising the administrative arrangements required for long-term Australian uranium exports to India, while also agreeing to deepen cooperation in critical minerals, energy security and the mining sector. The outcomes were announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Australia, where he participated in the third India-Australia Annual Summit hosted by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne. Building on the Australia-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, the two countries finalised and signed the administrative arrangement that will enable long-term Australian uranium exports to India for peaceful purposes under International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards.

The arrangement will support India's push towards diversification of energy sources and promote the country's energy security in line with the SHANTI Act, according to details of the outcomes shared by the Ministry of External Affairs. Australia also reiterated its support for India's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Besides this, the two sides also reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in critical minerals, underscoring the importance of partnerships between government agencies, public and private companies, and research institutions to promote investment, secure long-term supply and offtake arrangements, and support the development of processing and value-addition capabilities.

The Prime Ministers emphasised the importance of energy security and resource collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to support reliable, affordable and sustainable energy supplies. Both countries recognised the role of renewable energy and electrification in accelerating the energy transition.

The Joint Statement on Energy Security noted that both countries share concerns over the impact of tensions in the Middle East on energy, resources and other commodity supply chains and prices.

Recognising Australia as an important supplier of liquefied natural gas to India and India as an important supplier of liquid fuels and other downstream products to Australia, the two countries committed to supporting the continued flow of energy products and further enhancing bilateral energy trade.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a stable, secure and reliable supply of energy products, including coal, diesel, other liquid fuels and natural gas, while strengthening cooperation on low-carbon fuels. In this context, Australia noted India's Global Biofuels Alliance initiative.

In the mining sector, the two governments welcomed an agreement between the Government of Western Australia and the Government of India to support the establishment of a National Centre of Excellence for Skilling in Mining at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) in Bhubaneswar. The centre will focus on mining operations, mine safety, mineral processing and mine machinery, while facilitating vocational education, training cooperation and trainee exchanges with TAFE Western Australia.

The two countries also agreed to build on the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific and Technical Cooperation by adopting advanced exploration methodologies, strengthening capacity building and skill development, and enabling technological upgradation and modernisation of the Geological Survey of India infrastructure.

The leaders also noted progress under the India-Australia Renewable Energy Partnership, including the establishment and operationalisation of the Rooftop Solar Academy at Pandit Deendayal Energy University in Gandhinagar. The initiative aims to train 2,000 women and youth as solar technicians, installers and helpers in support of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and India's clean energy transition.

Addressing the Australia-India CEOs Forum, Prime Minister Modi highlighted opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, clean energy, critical minerals, mining and advanced technologies, and urged businesses to leverage complementary strengths to develop global solutions in rare earths, lithium, batteries, electronics, electric vehicles, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and defence supply chains.