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India backs investment facilitation objectives; says WTO not right forum

India supports easing investment flows into developing nations but maintains WTO is not the appropriate platform, reiterating opposition to IFD proposal

WTO, World Trade Organization

India has not joined the agreement and has also opposed it, as it believes it will dilute the multilateral nature of the WTO. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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India is supportive of initiatives aimed at facilitating and easing investment flows into developing and poor countries, a senior government official said on Wednesday, while maintaining that the World Trade Organization (WTO), as a trade body, is not the appropriate forum for such matters.
 
The Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) agreement proposal, backed by 128 WTO members, aims to enhance the transparency of investment regulations to make countries more efficient and attractive to foreign and domestic investors. Apart from making foreign direct investment flows easier, the idea is also to aim for higher-quality investment, at a time when many developing countries are grappling with weak growth and high inflation. 
 
“On the IFD agenda, India supports initiatives that facilitate investment flows into developing countries, including LDCs,” the commerce department said in a statement ahead of the 14th ministerial meeting scheduled from March 26 to March 29 in Yaoundé, Cameroon. 
India has not joined the agreement and has also opposed it, as it believes it will dilute the multilateral nature of the WTO. The group wants to bring the proposal through Annexure-4 of the WTO, under which it would be binding only on signatory members and not on those opposed to it. Apart from India, several other countries have voiced concerns against the China-led IFD proposal.
 
“(There is) no change in our position,” a senior government official told Business Standard.

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Delhi-based think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said that at MC14, India is expected to face strong pressure to accept IFD, setting a precedent for future plurilateral agreements. “India argues plurilateral agreements undermine the balance of interests in WTO negotiations between developed and developing countries. It warns such deals could sideline issues like farm subsidies and create a two-tier WTO dominated by major economies,” it said.
 
The commerce department statement further said that a permanent solution on public stockholding remains “critical” for India, given that a significant proportion of farmers are low-income and resource-constrained, relying on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system for price assurance and livelihood security.
 
On fisheries subsidies, India has advocated a balanced approach that addresses sustainability concerns while protecting the livelihoods of fishers. India has also emphasised that distant water fishing nations should undertake proportionate responsibilities, including progressive reduction of their distant water fishing capacities.
 
With regard to the e-commerce moratorium, India has highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of the digital economy, particularly in the context of emerging technologies, and the “need for policy space to enable countries to effectively harness these developments”, it said.
 
“India’s engagement at MC14 will remain constructive, balanced, and development-oriented. India will continue to support meaningful WTO reform aimed at strengthening the multilateral trading system, while keeping development concerns at its core. The country will emphasise the importance of respecting the multilateral mandate of the WTO, prioritising food security, safeguarding the livelihoods of small farmers and fishers, and ensuring adequate policy space for developing economies, particularly in emerging areas such as digital trade,” the statement said.
 
At the 14th ministerial conference, the Indian delegation will be led by commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. The delegation includes senior officials from the department of commerce, officers from the permanent mission of India in Geneva, representatives from other stakeholder government departments, as well as technical and legal experts participating in various negotiating tracks.

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:53 PM IST

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