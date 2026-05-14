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India bans exports of raw, white and refined sugar with immediate effect

The ban applies to raw, white and ‌refined sugar and marks a shift in policy from "restricted" to "prohibited", according to a notification

India bans exports of raw, white and refined sugar with immediate effect

India has banned sugar exports until September 30, tightening supplies to safeguard domestic availability while exempting quota-based shipments to the US and EU.

Reuters May 13
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 12:30 AM IST

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India has prohibited the export ​of sugar with immediate ​effect until September 30, ‌or until further orders, the government said on Wednesday, tightening overseas shipments of the sweetener amid domestic supply considerations.
 
The ban applies to raw, white and ‌refined sugar and marks a shift in policy from "restricted" to "prohibited", according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of ​Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Commerce ‌and Industry.
 
The prohibition will not ​apply to ‌sugar exports to the European ‌Union and the United States under existing ‌tariff-rate quota ​and arrangements, ​the government said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Sugar exports raw sugar Commerce ministry

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:29 AM IST

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