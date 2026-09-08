India-Brics trade is essentially an import story as deficit widens

India’s 10 partners in the grouping accounted for nearly 42 per cent of the country’s merchandise imports in 2025-26 (FY26), but only 22 per cent of exports.

India imported goods worth $321.8 billion from these countries, as against exports of $95.7 billion, leaving a deficit of $226.1 billion.

India’s trade deficit with the members accounted for nearly 68 per cent of the merchandise trade deficit of $334.3 billion recorded last financial year.

However, the deficit was heavily accounted for by a handful of countries: China, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Russia, which are also India’s top import sources. Together, those accounted for nearly 84 per cent of India’s trade deficit with the 10 partners. They also supplied goods worth $250.9 billion, equivalent to nearly a third of India’s merchandise imports in FY26.

China alone accounted for nearly half India’s Brics trade deficit, with imports (from China) of $131.6 billion as against exports of $19.5 billion, resulting in a deficit of $112.2 billion in FY26.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is expected to discuss the widening deficit with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the two-day summit.

Russia was the second-largest contributor, with India importing $55.4 billion and exporting $4.5 billion, leaving a gap of $50.9 billion.

India’s trade deficit with Russia expanded only after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, when Moscow began offering crude oil at a discounted price.

The UAE, with which, too, India has a free-trade agreement (FTA), was another major source of the imbalance due to a large quantity of crude-oil imports. India imported goods worth nearly $64 billion from the UAE while exporting $37.4 billion, resulting in a deficit of $26.5 billion in FY26. The UAE is also India’s top export destination among the Brics members.