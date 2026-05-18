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India buying Russian oil regardless of US sanctions waivers: Govt official

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Petroleum Ministry, said India has been buying Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers

Sujata Sharma

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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India has been buying Russian oil irrespective of US sanctions waivers, Sujata Sharma, a joint secretary in the petroleum ministry, said on Monday.
 
"Regarding (the) American waiver on Russia, I would like to emphasize that we have been purchasing from Russia earlier ... I mean before waiver also, during waiver also, and now also," she told a media briefing.
 
"It is basically the commercial sense which should be there for us to purchase ... There is no shortage of crude. Enough crude has been tied up repeatedly ... and this, whatever waiver or no waiver, it will not affect," she said.
 

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Topics : Russia oil United States US sanctions

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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