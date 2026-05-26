Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | 07:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-Canada trade talks advance as Carney calls CEPA a 'game changer'

India-Canada trade talks advance as Carney calls CEPA a 'game changer'

India and Canada have reaffirmed commitment to a balanced and ambitious CEPA, with both sides aiming to raise bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030

India-Canada trade talks, CEPA, Mark Carney, Piyush Goyal, free trade agreement, bilateral trade, Ottawa, Maninder Sidhu, India Canada trade, commerce ministry

In this image posted on May 26, 2026, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, in Canada. (PTI Photo)

Krity Ambey
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, after a meeting with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, called the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations a “game changer”.
 
“Carney affirmed that the proposed free trade agreement with India would be a game changer, unlocking a massive new market,” the commerce ministry said in a release on Tuesday. “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a balanced, commercially meaningful and ambitious CEPA and directed their respective teams to work towards an agreement that strengthens economic partnerships and delivers tangible benefits to businesses and citizens of both nations,” the release added.
 
 
A concurrent round of technical negotiations for the free trade agreement is also simultaneously underway in Ottawa, the ministry said in the release.
 
Goyal also met his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidhu, and both ministers reviewed the outcomes of negotiations completed to date and identified future opportunities to expand trade and investment flows. This was the first minister-level discussion between the two countries since the signing of the terms of reference for the trade deal in March.
 
In a joint media address, Goyal said: “This is a partnership that’s being reset very, very rapidly... The bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2030 is very much doable given the sincerity of purpose, given the wonderful work both the negotiating teams have put in over the last two months.”

Also Read

Piyush Goyal

India-Canada aim to conclude CEPA by year-end; triple trade by 2030: Goyal

Chris Cooter

As Strait of Hormuz fears grow, Canada makes an energy pitch to Indiapremium

India Canada

Goyal's Canada visit may accelerate Cepa negotiations, deepen energy ties

Union Minister Piyush Goyal

India's exports rise 13.8% in April; FDI hits record $95 billion: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush, Manthan 2026, Manthan

Goyal to visit Canada next week to boost FTA talks, attract investments

 
Sidhu said he would be taking a Team Canada trade mission to India later this year to match the energy that Minister Goyal brought to Canada. “It is going to be building on the meetings that we are going to have in the next 48 hours, we are going to be sitting down with our chief negotiators. Two rounds have been done, we are going to be working together,” he added.
 
India and Canada have so far held two rounds of negotiations that entailed detailed discussions across a wide range of chapters, including trade in goods and services, intellectual property, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical barriers to trade, among others. The third round is scheduled for July in Ottawa.
 
Goyal, who has led the largest-ever business delegation to Canada, met several other Canadian ministers, including Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, in Ottawa on the first day of the three-day visit, which concludes on Wednesday.
 
At his meeting with Anand, the commerce minister highlighted India’s infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, and consumer sectors as significant opportunities for long-term Canadian investments.
 
Goyal explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on food security, sustainability, and agri-technology during his meeting with MacDonald.
 
In the next leg of the visit in Toronto, Goyal will lead the delegation through an intensive programme of industry roundtables and B2B engagements, aimed at translating ministerial-level commitment into concrete commercial partnerships across priority sectors. The delegation includes over 100 industry leaders from sectors including energy, mining, automotive goods, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, leather, and textiles.
 
India and Canada, which had bilateral trade of $7.96 billion in FY26, aim to raise it to $50 billion by 2030. India’s key exports to Canada include drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods, and chemicals. India had a trade surplus of $1.39 billion with Canada in FY26.

More From This Section

Trade, Ship

Levying pending anti-dumping duties can save India $3 billion: Report

Crisil

India's grade A office vacancies may decline 50 bps in FY27: Crisil

Trade, ports, export

Experts seek import discipline, trade reforms amid West Asia tensions

anti-dumping duty and safeguard duty

Enforcing anti-dumping duties can save India ₹28,540 cr annually: Report

Gas, Petrol station, IGL, Indraprastha Gas Ltd

CNG price increased by ₹2 per kg in Delhi-NCR; fourth hike in two weeks

Topics : Piyush Goyal India-Canada CEPA free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2026 | 7:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayKerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2026CNG Price HikeUS Iran StrikesQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table