India-Canada trade talks advance as Carney calls CEPA a 'game changer'

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney, after a meeting with India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, called the proposed Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations a “game changer”.

“Carney affirmed that the proposed free trade agreement with India would be a game changer, unlocking a massive new market,” the commerce ministry said in a release on Tuesday. “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a balanced, commercially meaningful and ambitious CEPA and directed their respective teams to work towards an agreement that strengthens economic partnerships and delivers tangible benefits to businesses and citizens of both nations,” the release added.

A concurrent round of technical negotiations for the free trade agreement is also simultaneously underway in Ottawa, the ministry said in the release.

Goyal also met his Canadian counterpart, Maninder Sidhu, and both ministers reviewed the outcomes of negotiations completed to date and identified future opportunities to expand trade and investment flows. This was the first minister-level discussion between the two countries since the signing of the terms of reference for the trade deal in March.

In a joint media address, Goyal said: “This is a partnership that’s being reset very, very rapidly... The bilateral trade target of $50 billion by 2030 is very much doable given the sincerity of purpose, given the wonderful work both the negotiating teams have put in over the last two months.”

Sidhu said he would be taking a Team Canada trade mission to India later this year to match the energy that Minister Goyal brought to Canada. “It is going to be building on the meetings that we are going to have in the next 48 hours, we are going to be sitting down with our chief negotiators. Two rounds have been done, we are going to be working together,” he added.

India and Canada have so far held two rounds of negotiations that entailed detailed discussions across a wide range of chapters, including trade in goods and services, intellectual property, rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, and technical barriers to trade, among others. The third round is scheduled for July in Ottawa.

Goyal, who has led the largest-ever business delegation to Canada, met several other Canadian ministers, including Agriculture Minister Heath MacDonald and Foreign Minister Anita Anand, in Ottawa on the first day of the three-day visit, which concludes on Wednesday.

At his meeting with Anand, the commerce minister highlighted India’s infrastructure, renewable energy, logistics, digital infrastructure, and consumer sectors as significant opportunities for long-term Canadian investments.

Goyal explored ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in agriculture, with a focus on food security, sustainability, and agri-technology during his meeting with MacDonald.

In the next leg of the visit in Toronto, Goyal will lead the delegation through an intensive programme of industry roundtables and B2B engagements, aimed at translating ministerial-level commitment into concrete commercial partnerships across priority sectors. The delegation includes over 100 industry leaders from sectors including energy, mining, automotive goods, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, leather, and textiles.

India and Canada, which had bilateral trade of $7.96 billion in FY26, aim to raise it to $50 billion by 2030. India’s key exports to Canada include drugs and pharmaceuticals, iron and steel, seafood, cotton garments, electronic goods, and chemicals. India had a trade surplus of $1.39 billion with Canada in FY26.