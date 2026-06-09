Can India's cotton import-duty waiver offset growing US tariff concerns?

India’s textile exporters received welcome relief with the government’s temporary removal of the 11 per cent import duty on cotton, valid from June 1 to October 30, 2026. However, days after the duty waiver, a new challenge emerged: the United States Trade Representative (USTR) proposed an additional 12.5 per cent tariff on imports from India, creating uncertainty for exporters that depend heavily on the US market.

The USTR proposal follows Section 301 findings related to countries it said had failed to impose or effectively enforce prohibitions on imports made using forced labour. The proposed action covers India and several other economies, and also includes a textile mechanism under which a certain volume of apparel and textile imports from some economies could enter the US at a reduced Section 301 tariff rate.

The development raises a key question: Will lower cotton costs be enough to support textile exports if access to one of India's largest overseas markets becomes more expensive?

Cost relief from duty waiver

The temporary removal of the 11 per cent effective import duty on cotton offers immediate cost relief to the textile sector.

Atul Ganatra, president of the Cotton Association of India, said the move gives the industry access to cotton at more competitive global prices and helps reduce raw material costs.

"The biggest benefit will be for spinning mills and yarn manufacturers, as cotton is a major part of their production cost," he told Business Standard.

Fabric manufacturers and integrated textile companies are also expected to gain from cheaper raw materials. "Garment exporters will benefit indirectly through lower yarn and fabric prices, which can help improve margins over time," Ganatra said.

Chandrima Chatterjee, secretary general at Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), told Business Standard that the waiver lowers input costs across the value chain and levels the playing field with Asian competitors who have duty-free cotton access.

The industry has long argued that competitors such as Bangladesh and Vietnam enjoy duty-free access to imported cotton, putting Indian manufacturers at a disadvantage. The waiver is therefore seen as an attempt to level the playing field and improve export competitiveness.

The textile and apparel industry, one of India's largest sources of employment after agriculture, plays a significant role in the country's economy and exports. However, textile and apparel shipments fell 2.2 per cent year-on-year to $35.79 billion in FY26.

US tariff: A competitive threat

However, the proposed additional 12.5 per cent US tariff, if implemented, could undermine these gains. The US remains India’s largest export market, accounting for 28.97 per cent of textile and apparel exports.

Ganatra warned that such a move would directly affect the sector's competitiveness. “The US is one of India’s most important export markets, and higher tariffs would make Indian products more expensive for American buyers," he said.

He explained that this could reduce India’s competitiveness compared to other exporting countries. “Exporters may have to absorb some of the additional cost, which would put pressure on profit margins," he said, adding that it may prompt some buyers to shift orders to countries with lower tariffs.

For exporters already operating on thin margins, any increase in market-access costs could outweigh part of the gains achieved through lower raw material prices.

Can cheaper cotton offset higher tariffs?

The core question is whether cheaper cotton can compensate for higher US tariffs. Experts say the benefits of lower cotton prices and the impact of higher tariffs operate at different stages of the value chain.

Ganatra said cheaper cotton would certainly provide some support but the benefit is "unlikely to fully offset the impact of a 12.5 per cent tariff".

"Cotton is only one part of the total cost of making textiles and garments, while a tariff affects the final price of the product in the export market. Therefore, the savings from cheaper cotton can help soften the impact, but they are unlikely to completely make up for higher tariffs," Ganatra said.

Market access may matter more than lower input costs

Both experts agreed that market access is ultimately more critical.

Chandrima Chatterjee said, “India’s textile and apparel exporters need both the cotton duty waiver and favourable market access to the US to become globally competitive and achieve the $100 billion textile and apparel exports target set for 2030.”

She further said that ensuring competitive market access in the US, alongside the operationalisation of India's FTAs with major partners such as the UK and the European Union, will be essential for sustaining export growth and achieving the national export goal set for the end of this decade.

Ganatra said, “Both are important, but favourable market access will be more important in the long run. Lower cotton costs help improve cost competitiveness and support manufacturers, which is a positive development.”

“However, strong export growth ultimately depends on access to major markets such as the US," he added.

Ganatra said lower cotton costs improve competitiveness and support manufacturers, but may not be sufficient if Indian products face higher tariffs than rival exporting nations.

"Therefore, while the cotton-duty waiver is helpful, securing competitive market access will be the key factor for sustaining export growth," he said.

Why this matters

India's cotton-duty waiver addresses a long-standing industry demand and is expected to improve cost competitiveness across the textile value chain. But the benefits could be limited if exporters face higher barriers in major markets such as the US.

As global trade uncertainty rises, the industry's ability to achieve its export ambitions may depend as much on trade diplomacy as on domestic policy support.