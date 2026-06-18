India needs to diversify crude import routes more: S&P Global Energy

The West Asia crisis has come as a reminder that India cannot treat energy security as a simple procurement problem, and the country needs better options in the form of diversified crude import routes and deeper storage and inventory buffers, S&P Global Energy said in a report.

The research firm said India needs credible alternatives that reduce its import-linked exposure, including for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), where structural dependence on the Gulf has been exposed.

"India’s crisis management has worked in the near term but a prolonged disruption limits complacency, particularly in securing sufficient feed through the end of the year. The low-demand monsoon season may help by reducing inventory draws, but India also needs to prepare for the seasonal uptick during the fourth quarter festive period, when global crude flows would still take time to return to normal even if routine movements through Strait of Hormuz resume," it said.

Because India imports around 90 per cent of its crude consumption, the disruption tightens not only crude feed availability but also refined product exports. "While the system has held up so far, the episode has exposed a deeper vulnerability: India’s crude oil dependence and the resulting knock to energy security, despite ongoing crude diversification efforts," the report said.

How the Hormuz disruption affected Indian refiners

The Hormuz disruption has removed 15 million barrels per day (mbpd) of global oil flows, and for Indian refiners this has implied a loss of 20 per cent of pre-war West Asia crude supply as they try to quickly make up the shortfall from alternative sources, including Russia, Venezuela and the US.

"Nevertheless, domestic fuel security has largely been protected: India’s oil ministry says inventories provide more than adequate coverage for 76-80 days of crude and refined products available in the country," S&P said.

Why coal still matters for India’s energy security

The firm also said coal continues to serve as a reliable and cost-effective cornerstone of India’s energy system, particularly in an increasingly uncertain global environment. For India’s power sector, the situation has remained relatively stable due to its lower dependence on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and a push for domestic coal production, which has strengthened baseline energy security.

"However, India has not been entirely insulated from global disruptions. The conflict has contributed to a sharp rise in prices of imported coal and freight costs, which has translated into higher marginal power prices in wholesale electricity markets," S&P said.

It added that these price dynamics, coupled with broader external headwinds, have led to a marginal softening of industrial power demand from export-oriented enterprises, creating operational trade-offs for system operators leading to renewable curtailment or sub-optimal thermal dispatch.