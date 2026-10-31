India heads for record crude imports in October as refiners secure supplies

Freight rates have dropped to the lower $20-30 per barrel range from the higher $30-40 levels seen last month, offering some relief to Indian refiners, according to two traders at Indian refiners.

But freight and insurance together still account for about a quarter of the cargo cost of a fully loaded very large crude carrier (VLCC), which can carry around 2 million barrels, compared with less than 5 per cent before the war, the traders said.

Indian refiners typically paid $3-4 per barrel in freight for West Asian crude oil supplies before the US-Iran war.

India may import around 5.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in October as refiners snap up available cargoes amid rising crude prices to operate their plants at more than 100 per cent of nameplate capacity and avoid shortages at fuel pumps, senior refining officials said and shipping data showed.

Crude oil imports in October averaged 5.6 million bpd so far, according to data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler.

India’s 5.35 million bpd of installed refining capacity processed 5.62 million bpd of crude oil in September, according to the latest oil ministry data.

Kpler’s lead India analyst Sumit Ritolia pointed to “exceptionally high utilisation rates and relatively limited planned maintenance in 2026” as a reason for record crude imports.

“Indian refineries continue to operate at high utilisation rates, often above nameplate capacity, supporting strong product exports to Asia, Africa, Europe and even the US West Coast,” he added.

Russia continued to drive India’s crude oil supplies, but widening premiums on medium-sour Urals, India’s biggest import grade, and competition from Chinese refiners have sent Russia’s share of the Indian crude oil import market tumbling to 35 per cent this month from a record 56 per cent in July.

India imported around 2 million bpd of crude oil from Russia this month, compared with 2.83 million bpd in July. Purchases were, however, marginally higher than in September.

West Asian supplies

West Asian crude producers led by Iraq, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were the other major suppliers of crude oil to India this month.

Iraq, India’s second-biggest crude oil supplier last year, bounced back to average 500,000 bpd in October from virtually zero in April and May.

Iraq is offering Basrah Medium or Heavy barrels — grades well suited to state-run refiners — at double-digit discounts on a free-on-board basis to compensate for higher freight costs, making them viable on a landed basis in India, said a senior trader at a state-run refiner.

State-run Indian Oil, the country’s biggest refiner, was the largest importer of crude oil this month at 1.64 million bpd, followed by Reliance Industries at 1 million bpd, Kpler data showed.

Imports of Venezuelan oil rose 62 per cent month-on-month in October to more than 300,000 bpd, with Reliance emerging as the main buyer.

“In general, Venezuelan crude has been among the cheapest feedstocks available to Indian refiners, followed historically by discounted Russian barrels and other conventional crude grades. However, the economics have changed considerably in recent months,” Ritolia said.

Russian crude has now become one of the more expensive options on a delivered basis, primarily because of elevated freight costs, significantly eroding its earlier pricing advantage and prompting Indian refiners to look towards West Asian grades, where proximity, shorter voyage times and more competitive delivered economics offer an advantage, he added.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum plans to “significantly reduce” Russian crude oil purchases in November because of higher shipping costs and cheaper West Asian grades, Chief Financial Officer Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta said on a quarterly earnings call.