India cuts windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel

India has lowered windfall ​taxes on exports of ​petrol, diesel and ‌aviation turbine fuel with immediate effect, according to a government order issued late on Wednesday.

Here are more details from the order

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 earlier.

The levy on ​export of petrol been cut to ‌₹0.5 per litre ​from ‌₹1.5 earlier.

The tax ‌on aviation turbine fuel has ‌been set at ₹​15 ​per litre from ₹19 earlier.