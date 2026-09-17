Thursday, September 17, 2026 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India cuts windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel

India cuts windfall tax on export of petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel

Export duty on diesel has been reduced to ₹20 per litre from ₹25, while levies on petrol have been cut to ₹0.5 from ₹1.5 per litre, respectively

Aviation turbine fuel, ATF tax, Aviation sector

The tax ‌on aviation turbine fuel has ‌been set at ₹​15 ​per litre from ₹19 earlier (Representative image from Pexels)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has lowered windfall ​taxes on exports of ​petrol, diesel and ‌aviation turbine fuel with immediate effect, according to a government order issued late on Wednesday.

Here are more details from the order

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to ₹20 per litre from ₹25 earlier.

The levy on ​export of petrol been cut to ‌₹0.5 per litre ​from ‌₹1.5 earlier.

The tax ‌on aviation turbine fuel has ‌been set at ₹​15 ​per litre from ₹19 earlier.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

US Senate, US Capitol

US House passes Russia sanctions bill; 100% tariff threat looms over India

Representative image

Datanomics: Remittances to India from Aus, Saudi cost double the UN targetpremium

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

GST Council to take up process reforms at October 7 meeting: FM Sitharaman

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi

CBIC plans wider AI use, unified portal to ease customs compliance costs

new development bank

New Development Bank: How Brics bank raises money and finances projects

Topics : petrol export Diesel exports ATF price ATF Aviation fuel

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveEPFO Ceiling HikeStocks to BuyNifty OutlookUPI vs CardsMPs on UPI FeeUPI MDR on shopUPI charges explainedPranav Constructions Share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 7:32 AM IST