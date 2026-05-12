Tuesday, May 12, 2026 | 10:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India declines Russian LNG under US sanctions despite energy supply crunch

India declines Russian LNG under US sanctions despite energy supply crunch

The stance highlights the fine balance the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer is seeking ‌to strike between securing energy supplies and avoiding LNG cargoes under sanctions

lng, pipelines, pipes, supply

India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, conveyed its decision not to buy LNG that ‌was under sanction to Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has declined Russia's offer to sell it liquefied natural gas subject to US sanctions despite a shortfall driven by Middle East tensions, said two sources with ​direct knowledge of the matter, leaving a tanker bound for India in limbo as talks ​continue on permitted cargoes.

The stance highlights the fine balance the world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer is seeking ‌to strike between securing energy supplies and avoiding LNG cargoes on which the US has placed sanctions, which are harder to disguise and carry greater compliance risk. It also underscores the limits of Moscow's ability to pivot its LNG exports to new markets.

 

India's reluctance has left an LNG cargo from Russia's US-sanctioned Portovaya plant in the Baltic Sea unable to discharge, despite indicating India as its destination in mid-April, one of the sources said. The vessel was tracked despite documentation suggesting the cargo was non-Russian, the source added.

Reuters had reported in mid-April, citing LSEG shipping data, that the 138,200-cubic-metre tanker Kunpeng was heading to the Dahej LNG import terminal in western India. The vessel is now near Singaporean waters with no destination broadcast, according to LSEG.

India, the biggest buyer of Russian seaborne crude, conveyed its decision not to buy LNG that ‌was under sanction to Russia's Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin during his April 30 visit, when he met Indian officials including Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, one of the sources said. It was their second meeting in as many months, and Sorokin could return in June for further talks, said the source.

Also Read

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

Govt mulling emergency measures to protect foreign-exchange reserves

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

'Economic Fury': US sanctions 12 entities over sale of Iranian oil to China

work from home (WFH)

'Need to play our part': India Inc backs PM's call, but cautious on WFHpremium

nasscom Rajesh Nambiar as its president-designate.

West Asia crisis to hit Indian GCC sector: Nasscom president Rajesh Nambiarpremium

Work from home

What PM Modi's WFH appeal means for India Inc's return-to-office push

India's Oil and Gas Ministry and Russia's embassy in Delhi did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

'RUSSIA KEEN TO SELL, INDIAN COMPANIES CAUTIOUS'

India's purchases of Russian crude have meanwhile continued unabated, aided by a temporary waiver ??of US sanctions introduced to help countries cope with an energy crisis resulting from the ​US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28.

Arctic LNG 2 is Russia's other export plant subject to US sanctions. Washington stepped ‌up sanctions on the LNG plants in early 2025 over Russia's war on Ukraine.

While crude oil cargoes can be hidden through ship-to-ship transfers at sea, LNG shipments are far harder to conceal from satellite tracking, one of the sources ​said.

India is open to ‌buying authorised Russian LNG, but most of those volumes are committed to Europe, the source said. The source said China remains a ‌major buyer of both sanctioned and unsanctioned Russian LNG.

Moscow is also seeking long-term deals to supply India with LNG and fertilisers such as potash, phosphorus and urea, the source added.

Before the Iran conflict disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, ‌India was ​meeting half of ​its gas consumption through imports, about 60% of which had come through the waterway. More than half of its crude supplies came the same way.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to conserve fuel ‌and foreign exchange by working ​from home, limiting foreign travel and reducing imports of gold and edible oil.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

toll

Delhi to enjoy barrier-free toll plaza; tech to save ₹7K cr a year on opspremium

Plaza, Toll, Toll Plaza

Commuters rejoice, but toll plaza staffers sense doom at MLFF launchpremium

Saurabh Garg, mospi

Need to measure, formalise creative economy: Mospi secy Saurabh Garg

Renewable energy, climate

India's renewable energy industry calls for state-specific bids

Trade exports

Chatroom: Issues in MOOWR, incoterms and advance authorisationpremium

Topics : West Asia India-Russia ties Russia Oil production US sanctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To BuyQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJewellery Stocks TodayJSW Energy Q4 ResultsPVR Inox Q4 ResultsTechnology NewsPersonal Finance