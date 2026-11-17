India and Egypt have agreed to constitute a working group to discuss the modalities and framework for entering into a mutually beneficial trade deal, the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday.

The statement came after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's visit to the African nation on 15–16 November for the 7th Session of the India–Egypt Joint Trade Committee. The minister also participated in the 6th India–Egypt Joint Business Council meeting and the India–Egypt Business Forum.

This was also Goyal’s first bilateral visit to an African country. “The visit provided renewed momentum to the longstanding India–Egypt economic partnership, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral trade, promoting investments, strengthening industrial cooperation and enhancing business-to-business linkages. Both sides agreed to constitute a working group to discuss the modalities and framework for the terms of reference for entering into a mutually beneficial PTA/FTA or CEPA (preferential trade agreement/free trade agreement or comprehensive economic partnership agreement) after evaluating the gains for both sides, covering trade in goods, services and investment,” the department said in a statement.

Both countries reviewed developments in bilateral trade and agreed to work towards achieving a target of $12 billion in bilateral trade. They emphasised the importance of diversifying the trade basket, promoting higher value-added exports, strengthening market access and addressing trade-related challenges. During April–September, bilateral merchandise trade between the two countries stood at $5.04 billion, up 64 per cent year-on-year. India's exports to Egypt during FY26 stood at $3.87 billion, while imports from Egypt amounted to $2.60 billion, according to government data.

During the visit, discussions also took place on agricultural and veterinary cooperation, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, engineering goods, chemicals and petrochemicals, fertilisers, textiles, MSMEs, customs, services, renewable energy, green hydrogen, food security, transport and logistics. Both sides reviewed investment opportunities in Egypt, particularly in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE). Approximately 70 Indian companies are operating in Egypt, with investments of around $5 billion.

The two sides also agreed to encourage industrial partnerships and joint ventures in renewable energy, green hydrogen, pharmaceuticals, fertilisers, textiles, automotive components and digital transformation. In the areas of digital technology and fintech, both sides acknowledged the potential of linking India's UPI with Egypt's InstaPay, the positive role of trade in local currencies in enhancing exports, and leveraging India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to accelerate Egypt's digital transformation.