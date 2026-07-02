India-EU FTA legal scrub to end in 10-12 days; pact likely by Dec 31: Goyal

The legal scrubbing of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) will be completed in the next 10-12 days, and the deal will be inked by December 31, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“EU FTA’s legal scrub will be over in 10-12 days. Then we are looking at approval from the (European) Commission and their Parliament. By the end of this year, that should be done,” Goyal said at an event organised by NDTV in New Delhi.

India and the EU concluded the trade deal in January. Following the conclusion, both sides have been engaged in the legal scrubbing of the text of the agreement, under which both sides have committed tariff concessions on over 90 per cent of tariff lines.

“This will be the first agreement to be agreed and concluded within one calendar year. It will be the fastest-approved agreement by the EU,” Goyal said.

Goyal also reiterated India’s demand for a competitive edge under the interim trade deal with the US. “All the other elements have been finalised. Till they give us a competitive advantage, it’s very difficult to enter the agreement,” the minister said.

Both sides have held three rounds of negotiations since issuing a joint statement in February announcing an interim trade pact. Under the deal, Washington removed the 25 per cent penal tariff on India and committed to lowering the reciprocal tariff to 18 per cent from 25 per cent. However, soon after, the Supreme Court of the United States scrapped the reciprocal tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Since then, Washington has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all trading partners, which expires on July 24.

Goyal also commended India’s export resilience amid an especially uncertain geopolitical environment. India’s export growth is likely to be 15 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year compared to a year ago, the minister said.

India’s goods exports stood at $88.91 billion in April-May. The commerce ministry will release the trade data for June on July 15.

Further commenting on the risks to the farm sector from the El Nino effect, Goyal said, “El Nino seems to be pretty much a reality. June has been a very serious matter of concern. One is hopeful that July will turn out better.”

The government is conscious of the risks to food and water security and has ensured sufficient stocks of grains to manage food security, Goyal said. “Sufficient water should also be available in different parts of the country,” Goyal added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast a below-normal monsoon for 2026, projecting rainfall at 90 per cent of the long-period average because of El Nino conditions.