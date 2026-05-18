Monday, May 18, 2026 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India-EU ties can bring stability in unstable world: EU Commission Prez

India-EU ties can bring stability in unstable world: EU Commission Prez

Von der Leyen also underlined the importance of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, saying it is paving the way for stronger collaboration in areas such as AI governance, semiconductors, etc

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

She also lauded Sweden as home to mainland Europe's only space base and said the evolving EU-India partnership presents historic opportunities that both sides are determined to seize (Photo:PTI)

ANI Europe
3 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday (local time) stressed that cooperation between India and the European Union can help bring stability to an increasingly unstable world and ensure greater security for citizens.

Speaking at the European Round Table hosted by Volvo in Sweden, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson, von der Leyen highlighted the growing India-EU partnership across trade, security, technology and space cooperation. Referring to the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, the European Commission President said that in January this year, both sides had signed the "mother of all deals" and also strengthened cooperation in security and defence through a new partnership.

 

She noted that the first EU-India security and defence dialogue held in New Delhi marked a significant step forward, adding that both sides are deepening cooperation in maritime security and will hold joint EU-India naval exercises. She further said that India and the EU will work together to counter cyber threats, protect critical infrastructure and enhance information sharing.

"In January, we not only signed the mother of all deals, but we also moved closer on security and defence, on which we signed our partnership. With the first EU-India security and defence dialogue in New Delhi, we continue to deepen the cooperation, particularly on maritime security, where we will hold joint EU-India naval exercises. We will also work together in encountering cyber threats, protecting our critical infrastructure, and generally increasing our information sharing. Our cooperation can help bring stability to an unstable world and provide security to our citizens," said the EU Commission President.

Von der Leyen also underlined the importance of the EU-India Trade and Technology Council, saying it is paving the way for stronger collaboration in areas such as AI governance, semiconductors, resilient supply chains and interoperability of digital systems. She added that these issues would be discussed further during the next council meeting scheduled for July.

Also Read

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a press conference in Gothenburg, Sweden, May 17, 2026 | REUTERS

PM Modi woos Swedish firms to invest in India, says reforms on fast track

Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Ulf Kristersson

India, Sweden agree to elevate bilateral ties to 'strategic partnership'

WFH, Work from home

PM's WFH push may raise flex, managed workspace demand in the near termpremium

pm modi

India-Netherlands seal 'strategic partnership', sign 17 agreements

Sweden confers the 'Royal Order of Polar Star Commander Grand Cross' upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi receives Sweden's prestigious award Royal Order of Polar Star

"Our EU-India Trade and Technology Council is already showing the way forward. Under its umbrella, we are aligning our AI governance, we're working together on semiconductors, we're strengthening the resilience of our supply chains, and we are ensuring interoperability between our digital systems. We will discuss these topics at the next meeting in July... we are shooting for the stars as we work to explore new frontiers in our EU-India space dialogue," von der Leyen said.

She also lauded Sweden as home to mainland Europe's only space base and said the evolving EU-India partnership presents historic opportunities that both sides are determined to seize.

She said, "Again, Sweden is showing the way as the home of mainland Europe's only space base. India is already shooting for the moon with your successful landing there. Our work together in space will help strengthen not only our security, but of course also our prosperity. All in all, this dynamic new era in EU-India relations opens historic opportunities, and we are determined to seize them.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ss

Unexpected markets powered India's exports surge in April, shows datapremium

Capex spending in India, capital expenditure, Indian Economy

States' capex utilisation dipped to 77% in FY26 despite higher outlaypremium

meghalaya cm

Act East must be zoned for Northeast: Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangmapremium

kerala

CM-designate V D Satheesan anchors hope on Kerala's blue economypremium

sugarcane

Centre's sugarcane draft rules create ripples in western Uttar Pradeshpremium

Topics : Narendra Modi European Commission European Union India-EU FTA pact India-EU ties India-EU FTA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance