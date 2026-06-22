India-EU trade pact likely by year-end, operational in early 2027: Delphin

The India-European Union free trade agreement (FTA) could be signed by the end of this year and enter into force within months, with implementation possible in early 2027, EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin said on Monday as both sides move through the final legal scrutiny of the text.

“There is a common commitment from the top to have the FTA signed as soon as possible, and we are looking at the end of the year. I think both sides have worked very hard to complete the process of the so-called legal vetting of the text, in such a way that by the end of the year there will be a possibility to sign the FTA,” said Delphin, addressing a press briefing at the Erasmus+ Pre-Departure Event 2026.

Delphin's remarks come a day after Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India and the EU were working towards signing the FTA by December 2026 and making it operational by March 2027. Speaking on Sunday, Goyal said negotiations had concluded and that both sides were engaged in the legal scrubbing of the text before the agreement could be formally signed and brought into force.

Asked about Goyal's expectation that the agreement could become operational by March 2027, Delphin said he could not comment on a specific date but added that it was reasonable to be optimistic about the FTA entering into force in the first quarter of 2027.

“When it is signed on the EU side, we have an extra step, which is that the European Parliament has to give its consent, and when this consent is registered, then the FTA will enter into force,” he added.

India and the EU launched negotiations for the free trade agreement in 2022, restarting talks after an earlier effort stalled in 2013. The negotiations concluded in 2026 after multiple rounds of discussions covering trade in goods and services, investment and other areas, paving the way for the legal review of the text before signing.

Delphin said sectors such as artificial intelligence, energy, green transition, urban development, healthcare and other emerging sectors would increasingly be part of EU-India economic cooperation. He said the two sides could combine India's scale with European expertise, particularly in areas linked to the green transition and technology.

On energy cooperation, Delphin said India had made significant progress in renewable energy but faced challenges in building the supporting ecosystem, including electricity grids and storage capacity. He said the EU could contribute its experience in areas such as smart grids as both sides work towards expanding clean energy systems.

“There is a problem of storage, the problem of the electricity grids. And this is part also of our cooperation agenda, how we can help, with our know-how in terms of integrating the electricity grid, what we call smart grids,” he said.

He also highlighted artificial intelligence as another area of convergence between the two sides, saying India and the EU shared a broadly similar approach centred on human-centric AI. Delphin said the diversity of languages in both regions also created opportunities for collaboration in developing large language models and other AI applications.

“If you look where the different actors globally position themselves in terms of AI, I think the EU and India are probably the closest of all in terms of approach, with a human-centric view on AI. That AI is here to deliver benefits for people, and it is not here to make money for big tech or to be a tool of state surveillance and authoritarianism,” Delphin added.

Delphin also pointed to urban development as a potential area of EU-India cooperation, saying India's urbanisation over the next 25 years would present a major planning challenge. He said the EU could support India by drawing on its experience in urban planning and smart-city development, including urban mobility, waste management and renewable energy.