Only 20-30 per cent of eligible Indian exports avail tariff benefits under the country's free trade agreements (FTAs), compared with 60-70 per cent of eligible exports from partner countries to India, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

"It is an opportunity we are leaving on the table," Malhotra said at the SME Finance & Investment Summit in Mumbai, urging micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to look beyond domestic markets and make greater use of India's expanding network of trade agreements. The RBI published his address on Friday.

He asked MSMEs to familiarise themselves with FTAs relevant to their products and invest in quality, standards and certification to access overseas markets.

India's expanding network of FTAs, some of which have dedicated chapters for SMEs, provides access to new markets, lower-cost quality inputs and opportunities to specialise in niche segments of global value chains, Malhotra said.

Labour-intensive MSME sectors, in particular, could help spread the benefits of trade more broadly, he added.

In a fireside chat following his address, Malhotra was asked about industry demands to extend the period for classifying a loan as a non-performing asset (NPA) from 90 days to 180 days.

He said the issue could instead be addressed by borrowers negotiating longer repayment tenures with banks, since the 90-day period begins only after a scheduled repayment becomes overdue.

"If you take the repayment period as longer, then the 90-day period will start later," he said.

Malhotra also called on banks to create dedicated modules at branches to guide entrepreneurs on the various schemes available to them.

Lending, he said, was ultimately built on trust and required relationship banking, where lenders understood businesses as well as the people behind them.

Banks should spend more time assessing the needs, capabilities and repayment capacity of enterprises, while borrowers should be persistent in seeking lenders' attention, he said.

Bank credit to MSMEs grew 27 per cent year-on-year in the 12 months ended September 2026, compared with 19.4 per cent growth in overall bank credit, Malhotra said.

Over the past five years, MSME credit has grown at a compound annual growth rate of around 19 per cent, with outstanding credit rising from ₹17.97 trillion in September 2021 to ₹42.89 trillion in September 2026.

"The credit gap has certainly not disappeared, but it has narrowed considerably, and quickly," he said.

The focus should now shift towards first-time borrowers, micro enterprises, women-led businesses, and units in smaller towns and rural areas, Malhotra added.

The RBI earlier this year raised the mandatory collateral-free loan limit for micro and small enterprises from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh for loans sanctioned or renewed from April 1, 2026. Banks can raise the limit to ₹25 lakh for borrowers with a strong track record and financial position under their internal policies.

Malhotra said this was the first revision of the limit since 2010.

The Governor also highlighted the role of India's digital public infrastructure in improving access to finance.

The Account Aggregator framework facilitated loans worth around ₹3.5 trillion in FY26, he said, while the Unified Lending Interface (ULI) could potentially replicate in lending the impact that the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has had on payments.

However, he stressed that technology should supplement rather than replace relationship banking.

Malhotra outlined five priorities for MSMEs: aspiring to scale, investing in productivity, technology and innovation, exploring overseas markets, formalising operations to build lenders' confidence, and using instruments such as the Trade Receivables Discounting System (TReDS).

Government support, he said, should be treated as "a catalyst, not a crutch".

The productivity of Indian MSMEs, measured by value added per worker, is around 26 per cent of that of large enterprises, according to Malhotra.

Raising productivity towards the level of top-quartile firms in advanced economies could add the equivalent of around 11 per cent of India's gross domestic product, he said.

He also flagged the relatively low adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) among Indian MSMEs, at around 15 per cent, compared with countries such as China, the US and Germany.

Addressing lenders, Malhotra said MSME lending should not be viewed merely as regulatory compliance or a target to be achieved.

Digital public infrastructure should strengthen, rather than replace, the personal understanding of borrowers that comes from relationship banking, he said.

Similarly, credit guarantees should help lenders share risk but should not become a substitute for proper due diligence.

Malhotra said the next phase of MSME development would depend not only on greater access to finance, but also on firms improving productivity, adopting technology, formalising their operations and using trade agreements to compete in overseas markets.