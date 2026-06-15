India exports up 18% at $45.2 bn in May; trade deficit widens to $28.21 bn

The country's merchandise exports rose 18 per cent to $45.2 billion, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports, too, grew 20.62 per cent to $73.41 billion in May, leaving a trade deficit of $28.21 billion.

India's merchandise exports rose to $88.91 billion during April-May 2026-27, marking a 16.09 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year.

India's exports to West Asia in May was marginally down at $5.30 billion against $5.38 billion in May 2025, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.