India eyes next leap in power transmission with 1,150 kV UHV integration

The idea is to prepare the country’s electricity sector for the next and higher growth phase defined by a bulk evacuation of large power volumes and their transmission over long distances, minimising technical-line losses and right of way (RoW) issues, which delay progress and deter investment.

When implemented, the move will make India only the second country in the world, after Kazakhstan, to operate a 1,150 kilo volt (kV) transmission network.

While China primarily uses the 1,000 kV AC (alternating current) and up to 1,100 kV DC (direct current) networks, India’s grid comprises mostly the 220 kV, 400 kV and 765 kV AC networks.

The landmark proposal is part of a larger plan proposed by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which also covers stricter reliability provisions for critical loads such as

data centres, revised norms for renewable energy integration, and additional voltage stability and reactive power requirements.

This would require changes to the provisions of the 2023 “Manual on Transmission Planning” criteria, maintained by the power ministry.

“In order to include the provision for 1150 kV high voltage AC transmission system, the Manual is proposed to be amended,” the CEA said in a notification seeking comments.

Experts say apart from enabling large-volume and long-distance bulk power transfers in future, the integration of 1,150 KV transmission lines into the grid will open up historic business

opportunities for transmission utilities, multinational electricity giants, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

The National Electricity Plan has lined up ~9.15 trillion of transmission investment by 2032, and UHV-class transformers, reactors and switchgear cost several times more per unit than equivalent EHV equipment, so even a few projects at this voltage change the order mix, according to Rohit Vijay, associate fellow, Centre for Social and Economic Progress.

“Add to that the norm on data-centre redundancy in the new draft, which will pull dedicated 220 and 400 kV evacuation packages into urban clusters like Mumbai and Hyderabad. This is premium-margin work for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) suppliers. And the HVDC (high-voltage direct current) programme keeps building in parallel,” he said.

According to Simarpreet Singh, chief executive officer, Hartek Power, the amendment could open up an investment cycle in India’s transmission supply if the rollout is phased, technically validated, and aligned with actual system-planning needs.

“The opportunity is not just EPC. It is a broader industrial opportunity across high-voltage equipment, grid automation, testing, certification, engineering design and system integration.”

He also said that the business opportunity flowing from this development could be big and EPC players in transmission would mainly benefit because 1,150 kV lines would be high-value, technically complex projects with larger contract sizes.

“Tower manufacturers, line hardware suppliers, long-rod insulator makers, conductor suppliers and civil contractors will see expansion opportunities but the largest margin opportunity may accrue to OEMs and specialised grid-technology companies,” Singh said.

Experts have highlighted the point that the proposed move towards 1,150 kV UHV AC transmission is significant because it marks a shift from incremental grid expansion to a higher-capacity national power-transfer architecture, the core advantage being transferring substantially larger quantities of electricity through a single corridor without proportionately increasing conductor intensity or right-of-way pressure.

“However, the real test will lie in execution. Corridor width, tower height, insulation design, long-rod insulators, hardware fittings, breakers, transformers, reactive compensation systems will all require technical validation, domestic manufacturing readiness, and regulatory approval,” Singh said.

A 1,150 kV UHVAC line can potentially transfer 6-8 Gigawatt (Gw) of power, depending on conductor configuration, stability limits, and system conditions.

This is substantially higher than typical 765 kV and 400 kV transmission capacities. Also, higher voltage operations reduce the current for the same power transfer, thereby lowering copper losses and reducing the number of parallel transmission corridors required.

“In a country where right-of-way constraints are becoming one of the biggest challenges for grid expansion, UHV transmission offers an important large-scale long-distance power transfer solution. India including 1,150 kV in its planning framework signals that it is preparing for this change in the future,” said Vijay.