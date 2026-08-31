India faces crude squeeze as Russian, West Asian supplies tighten

Six months after the US fired missiles on a school in Iran triggering a war in West Asia, India is still struggling to find solid footing in the region to secure crude oil barrels.

This struggle persists even after shifting dependence from West Asian suppliers to Russia. Russian crude oil supplies are shrinking and unusually quoting at a premium, while Chinese oil majors are elbowing out their Indian counterparts in a tight crude oil market, according to conversations with senior Indian officials and analyst reports.

Russian crude oil supplies to India, which set records in June and July at over half of the India's total imports, are under threat from three factors — first, a key US Bill that enables US President Donald Trump to impose up to 100 per cent tariffs on India will become law next month; second, debilitating drone attacks this month by Ukraine on Russia’s biggest loading port in the Black Sea are slashing exports; and third, China’s re-entry into international crude oil markets after a 4-month lull is pushing up demand for Russian cargoes.

“Chinese oil majors are ramping up Russian Far East crude purchases, leaving India and Chinese teapots with lesser supplies,” said Xavier Tang, senior market analyst at market intelligence agency Vortexa. “High-risk exports are below five-year average as Iranian exports fall to a trickle and India and China compete for Russian barrels.”

However, overall crude oil exports from Russia have slumped by 720,000 barrels per day (bpd) over the last four weeks to 3.4 million bpd, which implies lower deliveries for customers like India in September/October, according to Vortexa. Moreover, the latest escalation involving the US and Iran-backed Houthi rebels has primarily affected Iran and Saudi Arabia, both of which are lifting oil at record lows. India's total crude oil imports in August averaged 4.7 million bpd, 6 per cent lower than in July.

The uncertainty over supplies continues with Indian refiners forced to adjust crude purchase patterns daily as spot imports make up over 70 per cent since the West Asian war began in February, sources from three refiners said.

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) is covered until September, and will pursue purchases for October deliveries now, said Ramakrishna Gupta, chief financial officer (CFO), on a media call.

Testing the ship-to-ship (STS) transfer waters in West Asia, the refiner dared to send a tanker to the Gulf of Oman to pick up an Iraqi cargo.

Gupta said this cargo will cross the Strait of Hormuz on another tanker before transferring the oil to BPCL’s vessel. Other refiners said they haven’t tried such risky STS operations because they had difficulty finding ships for the voyage and preferred to get their cargoes delivered from West Asia.

India switched to West Asian barrels this month due to reduced Russian supplies, leaving it more vulnerable to Hormuz disruptions. Imports of crude oil from West Asia increased by 15 per cent to 1.73 bpd in August from 1.5 million bpd in July, according to the shipping analytics firm Kpler.

“The White House pivoted from bombs to sanctions in its war against Iran, but the conclusion is the same; the market is still tight and bullish,” said Aaron Kildow, crude commodity owner at London-based Sparta Commodities. With far fewer Iranian barrels available, Indian and Chinese buyers have been more active in the market recently trying to secure supply for their refinery systems, with freight rates spiking, he added.

As the struggle for physical volumes and the transportation continued, Dubai futures, which set West Asian barrel rates, moved the most week-on-week: September futures rose nearly $8/bbl and October futures increased by more than $6.50/bbl, according to Sparta Commodities.

Russian dependence India imported a record 2.78 million bpd of Russian crude in July, or 56 per cent of its total crude imports. But Russian crude imports slumped by 700,000 bpd in August to 2.1 million bpd — down from a record 2.81 million bpd in July and 2.7 million bpd in June. This sent Russia’s share of India’s total crude oil imports to 44 per cent so far this month, down from a record 56 per cent in July— the highest-ever share of supplies by one country in over a decade, according to Kpler and government data.

Dependence on Russian crude surged in recent months after the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz halved West Asian volumes; consequently, India is equally vulnerable to Washington’s tighter restrictions on Russian exports.

As the deadline for passage of the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 Bill nears — the most stringent Russian sanction legislation in a decade passed by the US Senate this month — state-run refiners are concerned, more about the uncertainty the Bill brings rather than the actual law itself, a senior trader at a state refiner said.

The Bill would tighten sanctions on Russia and threaten new tariffs on top purchasers of Russian oil and gas, including India and China.

The Bill also brings US and European sanctions into closer alignment and provides tools to quickly target the "shadow fleet" of tankers that transport some Russian barrels, complicating logistics of global oil trade, according to the Energy Intelligence.

The US president would be able to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on the top five importers of Russian crude oil and natural gas and on the top countries that help Moscow evade sanctions.