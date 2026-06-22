India faces very high credit exposure to water-management risks: Moody's

India faces very high credit exposure to water management, with its attendant risks, because of fragmented governance, ageing infrastructure, and excessive groundwater depletion, according to a Moody’s Ratings report.

The report has warned water reliability is becoming an increasingly important determinant of economic resilience.

In a report on global water management, Moody’s assigned India a water-management category score of 5 on its five-point environmental risk scale, indicating high credit exposure.

India’s vulnerability stems from dispersed governance across states, heavily subsidised water pricing, slow reallocation across sectors and persistent infrastructure gaps, it said.

“India’s physical climate risk category score of 4 reflects high credit exposure to heat stress, flooding and monsoon variability, while its water management category score of 5 indicates very high credit exposure, driven by ageing water infrastructure, excessive groundwater depletion and a population that represents about 18 per cent of the global total but has access to only 4 per cent of the world's freshwater resources,” the report noted.

The agency’s issuer-profile category scores are measured on a five-point scale, with 5 indicating “very high credit exposure” to an environmental risk.

Water management is one of five environmental-risk categories in the framework, alongside carbon transition, physical climate risks, waste and pollution, and natural capital.

The report argued that water reliability was emerging as a key determinant of economic growth, industrial continuity and fiscal outcomes. Water stress becomes economically disruptive when rising demand strains supply, critical industries have limited flexibility in coping with shortages, and water systems lack adequate contingency measures, it said.

Among the countries highlighted in the report, India and Zambia were assigned the highest water-management category score of 5.

Mexico received 4, Taiwan 3, and Australia 2, underscoring how governance quality, infrastructure investment and water-allocation systems can mitigate water-related risks.

The rating agency noted that agriculture consumed about 80 per cent of India’s freshwater resources. The country accounted for around 18 per cent of the world’s population but with access to only about 4 per cent of global freshwater resources.

“Water management is already a credit risk for one-third of rated sovereigns, many of which also face elevated physical climate risk exposure that compounds the pressure on water systems. Economic output, fiscal revenue and social stability are all exposed in systems where governance and infrastructure are weak,” the report noted.

Moody’s has said water scarcity alone does not determine economic or credit outcomes. Instead, governance, allocation frameworks, infrastructure readiness, and access to funding increasingly differentiate countries facing similar levels of water stress.

The report also warned that delayed investment in water infrastructure could heighten long-term credit risks by reducing a system’s ability to cope with prolonged droughts and rising demand.

“Infrastructure adequacy becomes a more important differentiator of credit strength when water stress is persistent and the system has limited capacity to store, move, treat or diversify supply. Ageing assets, narrow source dependence and delayed project execution can create long-lasting constraints on operating resilience and fiscal flexibility,” the report said.