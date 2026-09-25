India FDI inflows rise 6% to $19.81 bn in Apr-Jun quarter: DPIIT data

Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose 6 per cent to USD 19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal, according to data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

The overseas investments stood at USD 18.62 billion in the same period of 2025-26.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, India received the maximum investments from countries like Singapore, Mauritius and the US.