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Home / Economy / News / India FDI inflows rise 6% to $19.81 bn in Apr-Jun quarter: DPIIT data

India FDI inflows rise 6% to $19.81 bn in Apr-Jun quarter: DPIIT data

India's foreign direct investment rose 6% to $19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal from $18.62 billion a year earlier, with Singapore, Mauritius and the US among top sources.

FDI

The overseas investments stood at USD 18.62 billion in the same period of 2025-26 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:49 PM IST

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Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose 6 per cent to USD 19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal, according to data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
 The overseas investments stood at USD 18.62 billion in the same period of 2025-26.
 In the first quarter of this fiscal, India received the maximum investments from countries like Singapore, Mauritius and the US.
 

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Topics : FDI India FDI inflows foreign direct investments

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:48 PM IST