India FDI inflows rise 6% to $19.81 bn in Apr-Jun quarter: DPIIT data
India's foreign direct investment rose 6% to $19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal from $18.62 billion a year earlier, with Singapore, Mauritius and the US among top sources.
Press Trust of India
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Foreign direct investment (FDI) in India rose 6 per cent to USD 19.81 billion in April-June this fiscal, according to data by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).
The overseas investments stood at USD 18.62 billion in the same period of 2025-26.
In the first quarter of this fiscal, India received the maximum investments from countries like Singapore, Mauritius and the US.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:48 PM IST