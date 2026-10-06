India gains ground in cleantech manufacturing as supply chains diversify

That trend, though, is now changing, with the share of renewable energy (RE) manufacturing-related investment outside China jumping from 15 per cent to 23 per cent over just the past two years. Remarkably, this growth is happening primarily in India, along with the US and Europe.

Take, for example, the case of solar photo voltaic (PV) manufacturing investment. India accounted for a dismal 1 per cent of global investment in 2023 but that number went up to 20 per cent in 2025, according to the latest data made public by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

In 2025, India saw an investment of more than $3 billion in clean tech manufacturing. In capacity terms, its manufacturing capacity of solar equipment has grown from 5 Gigawatt (GW) to 125 GW over the past six years. In fact, outside India, solar manufacturing investments fell across the board in 2025, particularly in the US, China and South East Asian economies like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand, according to IRENA.

A similar story of budding investments has played out in supply chain and manufacturing in other cleantech areas in India over the past few years. In battery manufacturing, for example, investments outside China have grown from 18 per cent in 2024 to 23 per cent in 2025, led by India, Europe, and other parts of Asia. However, India is yet to catch up on the battery manufacturing wave.

What is driving India's RE manufacturing?

IRENA, which undertakes clean energy research and advocacy, pins the trend on three factors: India's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, Advanced List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM), a domestic sourcing mandate from the ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE), and Renewable Consumption Obligation (RCO).

Other industry executives agree. Simarpreet Singh, executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Hartek Power, a large EPC player in the power sector value chain, says India's emergence as a cleantech manufacturing hub reflects a rare alignment of policy clarity, strong domestic demand and a global push to diversify supply chains.

"Policy support such as PLI, ALMM and the RE consumption obligation has given manufacturers the confidence to invest, and recent steps are pushing the industry upstream. ALMM now covers solar cells from June 2026 and will extend to wafers and ingots from 2028," he said. However, he asserts that this trend will remain sustainable only if policy stays consistent and the value chain continues to deepen, as incentives alone will not sustain it.

Apart from the policy moves, there are other, more fundamental reasons pushing the needle in favour of domestic manufacturing of solar cells and modules, wind energy equipment, and Green Hydrogen electrolysers.

"The focus on localising cleantech manufacturing, especially solar energy, is driven by two main factors. First, clean energy is the mainstay of incremental power generation capacity additions in the country. Second, COVID and subsequent geopolitical circumstances have pushed a large number of countries towards energy security and self-reliance in the associated manufacturing value chain," said Anujesh Dwivedi, partner at accounting and consultancy firm Deloitte India.

He added that in the long run, localising RE, and battery and hydrogen technology has the potential to make India energy self-reliant as dependence on fossil fuels declines. In 2025 alone, India avoided $18 billion in fossil fuel production and import cost through RE power generation, according to IRENA data.

India's cleantech industry executives believe that the country's large domestic market, PLI and ALMM have given manufacturers confidence to invest, alongside growing global demand for diversified supply chains.

"Announced investments of about Rs 1 trillion are planned across the PV manufacturing value chain in India. This growth can be sustained through deeper domestic manufacturing, continued technology upgrades and stable policies," said Amit Manohar, secretary general, Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA). He said if this trend sustains, manufacturing solar equipment, batteries, and electrolysers will retain more value in India, strengthen local suppliers, and build advanced industrial capabilities. Over time, he noted, this could expand exports and reduce import dependence which will support economic growth and energy security.

Building solar, battery and hydrogen equipment domestically creates rich dividends in the form of skilled jobs and strengthens the supplier ecosystems, apart from reducing costly imports with the possibility that, over time, India could go from being a large market to a credible exporter.

"Manufacturing capacity is only as valuable as the grid's ability to absorb what is built. ... evacuation capacity determines how quickly clean power reaches consumers," said Singh. "The recently approved Green Energy Corridor Phase-III scheme, with an investment of Rs 1.86 trillion to evacuate 135 GW and add 50 GWh of storage, marks a significant step towards strengthening India's smart grid system and clean energy infrastructure," he said, adding that to sustain this momentum, policy must remain stable, support must extend upstream, and projects like GEC-III must be executed on schedule, with faster approvals for land and transmission.

"Quality standards, robust testing infrastructure and accessible financing will help manufacturers, particularly MSMEs, compete globally, reinforcing India's position among the top cleantech manufacturing countries," he said.