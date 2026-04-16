Why India slipped to 6th spot in IMF GDP rankings despite strong growth

After briefly holding the 4th largest economy tag, India has slipped to the 6th spot in global GDP rankings, according to the most recent estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for 2025–26. This comes despite the nation being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

However, the drop in ranking is not due to any major economic reason but is largely statistical.

According to the IMF’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook, India's economy is estimated to have reached $3.92 trillion in 2025, while the UK’s economy stands at $4 trillion and Japan’s at $4.44 trillion. In 2024, India’s GDP stood at $3.5 trillion, placing it above the UK's GDP of $3.4 trillion.

What explains India’s drop in IMF GDP ranking?

The decline comes despite India recording around 9 per cent nominal growth in rupee terms. The difference lies in how GDP is ranked globally.

The IMF ranks countries’ GDP in dollar terms. In other words, GDP in local currency must be adjusted based on current exchange rates with the US dollar. Over this period, the rupee depreciated from 84.6 per US dollar in 2024 to 88.5 per dollar in 2025, with further depreciation forecast in the coming years.

Thus, even though India’s GDP increased to Rs 318 trillion in 2024 and Rs 346.5 trillion in 2025, it appeared smaller when expressed in dollars.

How did GDP base revision affect India’s ranking?

A second key factor has been the revision in the GDP base year and methodology, carried out in February this year, which led to a downward adjustment in nominal output.

The base year was updated from 2011–12 to 2022–23, and the revised series shows a smaller economy than previously estimated. Government data indicates that nominal GDP for FY26 declined from Rs 357 trillion in the old series to Rs 345.5 trillion in the new series.

IMF estimates also reflect this shift, with India’s GDP projections revised downward across years. The 2027 estimate has been cut to $4.58 trillion from $4.96 trillion in the earlier October update.

Overall, the statistics ministry revised nominal GDP down by 2.8 per cent to 3.8 per cent for four years between 2022–23 and 2023–24, affecting the comparative size of the economy.

How has rupee depreciation impacted India’s GDP position?

Exchange rate fluctuations have affected the rankings, with the rupee under pressure recently, trading in the Rs 94–95 per dollar range and stabilising at Rs 93.39 due to high global oil prices and stronger demand for dollars amid the geopolitical crisis in West Asia.

Other factors include the outflow of foreign capital and rising hedging costs, which have also prompted intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to manage rupee volatility.

At the same time, the British pound sterling has remained relatively stable, helping the UK maintain its position in GDP measured in dollars and pushing India behind.

What is India’s GDP outlook over the next few years?

IMF projections suggest the current ranking may not hold for long, though timelines have shifted. India is expected to remain the sixth-largest economy in 2026, with GDP at about $4.15 trillion, still below the UK’s projected $4.26 trillion. However, the country is forecast to regain the fourth position by 2027, with GDP rising to $4.58 trillion, marginally ahead of the UK at $4.47 trillion.

India is then projected to surpass Japan by 2028, when its economy is estimated at $5.06 trillion compared with Japan’s $4.74 trillion. Under the revised trajectory, a more decisive move into third position is expected by 2031, with GDP at $6.79 trillion against Japan’s $5.13 trillion.

However, the margins in these calculations remain narrow, at about $113 billion over the UK and $17 billion over Japan, leaving outcomes sensitive to growth trends and currency movements.

What does the shift mean for India’s economic standing?

Despite the shift in global rankings, India will remain the fastest-growing major economy, according to IMF estimates. By 2030, its GDP is projected to reach $6.17 trillion, reducing the gap with third-ranked Germany. The United States and China are expected to retain their first and second positions, with estimated GDP of $39 trillion and $27.5 trillion, respectively.