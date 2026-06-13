India has adequate crude oil, LPG and gas stocks, says Hardeep Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said there was no shortage of energy in the country and the supply situation for crude oil, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and natural gas was comfortable.

Speaking with reporters in Ludhiana, the petroleum and natural gas minister said fuel prices had risen considerably in many countries but rates in India dropped by 3.1 per cent from May 2022 to May 2026.

Puri said oil prices rose across the world in the wake of the Iran conflict. Citing fuel-price data for May 2022 to May 2026, he said petrol prices rose by 70 per cent in Pakistan, 66 per cent in Sri Lanka, 47 per cent in France, 46 per cent in Italy, 36 per cent in Bangladesh and 35 per cent in the US.

"In India between May 2022 and May 2026, prices dropped by 3.1 per cent. On one hand, prices rose by 70-80 per cent in the world, but here (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji reduced prices by 3.1 per cent," he said.

Excise duty cuts

Puri attributed the fall in domestic fuel prices to cuts in central excise duty.

"How did it happen? The cost of petrol at the extraction point, then add insurance cost, freight, margin, Centre's excise duty and states' VAT."

Fuel prices dropped after the Prime Minister reduced central excise duty three times — in November 2021, May 2022 and recently, he said.

"A few weeks ago, excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by ₹10 a litre," Puri said, adding that it put an additional burden of ₹1 lakh crore on the Budget.

Business Standard had earlier reported on the ₹10-a-litre excise duty cut , which came amid rising global oil risks linked to the West Asia conflict.

The Prime Minister did not want people to face any financial burden, Puri said.

"When we raised petrol and diesel prices, how much did it increase? Fuel prices rose by ₹7.60 a litre," he said. Apart from Japan, India had seen the lowest increase in fuel prices, he added.

Stocks and E85 rollout

Replying to a question on capping diesel sales at 200 litres a day, Puri said it was done to curb black marketing.

"We have a stock of crude oil for over 60 days, we have natural gas stock for over 60 days," he said.

On LPG, he said the situation was also comfortable. If 80,000 metric tonnes (MT) of LPG were used per day, India earlier produced 32,000 MT and that had now risen to 54,000 MT, reducing import dependence, he said. LPG connection holders were being asked to shift to piped gas, he added.

"We have a maximum stock of LPG which is 75-80 days of stock," Puri said.

On E85 fuel, or 85 per cent ethanol-blended petrol, Puri said there were 47 E85 fuel pumps in the National Capital Region. The number would rise to 500 by December 2026 and 5,000 by December 2027, he said. The government has been pushing the E85 rollout as part of its flex-fuel strategy.

On the killing of three Indian seafarers in a US military strike on a merchant vessel in the Gulf of Oman, Puri said India had lodged a strong protest. India summoned the US Charge d'Affaires twice, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the matter with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, he said. Jaishankar had earlier registered India's strong protest over the deaths. (With inputs from agencies)