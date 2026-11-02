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Home / Economy / News / India has no fragility, urges all to speak confidently about economy: FM

India has no fragility, urges all to speak confidently about economy: FM

Nirmala Sitharaman said India's strong GST collections and banking sector reflect the economy's resilience, urging citizens to speak confidently about the country's growth.

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged citizens to speak confidently about India’s economic growth, saying strong GST collections and the banking sector indicate that the economy’s key pillars remain sound.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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FM says there is no fragility, requests all to speak with a lot of confidence about India Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Asserting that the key pillars of India's economy show no signs of fragility, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged citizens to speak confidently about the country's growth.
 "We will have to speak with a lot of confidence about India. That is my request," Sitharaman said, speaking at an event organised by HSBC here.
 Pointing to the strong GST collections and the strength in India's banks, she said, "Instrumental pillars of fundamental economic well-being are all doing alright; there is no fragility." She rued that even discerning voices sometimes speak with a bit of scepticism, and asked for a change in language.
 
 "India needs a lot of optimism, India needs a lot of conversing with optimism, India needs a reduction in cynicism. India needs to voice that we believe in ourselves," Sitharaman said. 
 

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Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Finance minister Finance Ministry Indian Economy

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 4:53 PM IST