India has no fragility, urges all to speak confidently about economy: FM

FM says there is no fragility, requests all to speak with a lot of confidence about India Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Asserting that the key pillars of India's economy show no signs of fragility, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday urged citizens to speak confidently about the country's growth.

"We will have to speak with a lot of confidence about India. That is my request," Sitharaman said, speaking at an event organised by HSBC here.

Pointing to the strong GST collections and the strength in India's banks, she said, "Instrumental pillars of fundamental economic well-being are all doing alright; there is no fragility." She rued that even discerning voices sometimes speak with a bit of scepticism, and asked for a change in language.

"India needs a lot of optimism, India needs a lot of conversing with optimism, India needs a reduction in cynicism. India needs to voice that we believe in ourselves," Sitharaman said.