Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Indian industry for falling short on job creation and other fronts, senior officials of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Monday outlined steps the government could take to boost private investment, including strengthening market integrity, improving regulatory transparency and easing the flow of cross-border capital.

“The key strategy of the government must be to create a business environment characterised by robust investor protection and regulatory ease coupled by market integrity. Towards this objective, regulatory authorities would play a key role by ensuring that their compliances do not stand as an obstacle for the free flow of cross border capital,” said CII Director General Chandrajit Banerjee, in a post on X.

He said Modi’s call for industry to invest more, foster innovation and improve competitiveness was a strong reminder of the need to raise productivity and secure long-term economic growth. “India’s ability to attract long-term capital will be determined by the strength of its markets and the competitiveness of our industries. Increased transparency, along with ease of doing business, will strengthen India’s standing as a global investment destination,” he added.

Addressing the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry’s (Ficci’s) annual general meeting last week, Modi criticised Indian companies for their continued reliance on imports in critical sectors and for treating the country’s vast domestic market as a “comfort zone”, rather than improving product quality and building capabilities to compete globally.

Rajiv Memani, CII’s immediate past president, said global investors sought clear, predictable and proportionate rules. “India’s regulatory framework must deliver on all three. India will need both domestic savings and foreign capital to finance its investment requirements. Long-term global investors weigh regulatory clarity, predictability and compliance costs alongside returns,” he said.

Sanjiv Puri, former CII president and chairman and managing director of ITC, said for Indian enterprises seeking to attract long-term domestic and global capital, strong governance and predictable regulation are essential. “Transparency, investor confidence and ease of investment reinforce one another. Vibrant markets can give a significant impetus to robust economic growth and competitiveness,” he added. He further said openness to global capital and market integrity are complementary objectives.

Puri said capital markets have played a vital role in channelising savings into productive investments contributing to nation-building and enabling growth with inclusiveness. “Undoubtedly, market integrity is built on transparency and good governance. India has made considerable progress on both,” he said.

Puri said over the years, Sebi has steadily strengthened corporate governance and disclosure standards for listed companies apart from a sharp focus on enabling ease of doing business. “Laudable steps include the strengthening of board oversight, related-party transaction norms and comprehensive Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRR). These measures have helped improve corporate accountability and the quality of information available to investors. Good regulation must also evolve with changing market conditions. SEBI's consultative approach to reviewing and refining its regulations provides an important opportunity to balance compliance requirements with emerging opportunities risks, while keeping transparency and investor protection central,” he added.

R Dinesh, another former CII president and executive chairman of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, said access to long-term capital and confidence in market regulation were crucial for an economy investing heavily in infrastructure and logistics. “Clear rules, strong governance and proportionate regulation can help deliver both,” he suggested.

CII President R Mukundan, who is also managing director and chief executive officer of Tata Chemicals, said the next priority was to move beyond ease of doing business to the “speed of doing business”. CII’s Private Investment Barometer showed that private project announcements reached a record ₹26.6 trillion in the first half of FY27, 4.4 times the long-run average, he said.

As the prime minster Modi has said, “the task now is for industry to make ‘India First’ the basis of every long-term decision. CIl and its members are committed to this agenda,” he added.