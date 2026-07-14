India Inc's ECB, FCCB fundraising intent rises to $4.74 billion in May

Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $4.74 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in May 2026. This was up from $3.76 billion in March.

The proposals were also up from $2.74 billion in May 2025. The entire $4.74 billion worth of proposals was through the automatic route, RBI data showed. Among the prominent firms that filed proposals in May, Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) plans to raise $1.10 billion for on-lending or sub-lending activities from a financial institution in IFSC for a period of five years. NTPC plans to raise $750 million from a financial institution in IFSC for a period of 10 years and two months for construction and development (infrastructure).

Kisetsu Saison Finance (India) Private Ltd is seeking to raise $340 million and $59.14 million separately from a financial institution in IFSC for a period of three years each. The company is also planning to raise another $100 million from a multilateral/regional financial institution for on-lending and sub-lending activities for a period of five years and three months.

Also, Muthoot Fincorp is planning to raise $200 million from a financial institution in IFSC for a period of three years for on-lending and sub-lending activities. REC is seeking to raise $300 million from a financial institution in IFSC for refinancing of existing ECBs.

Equinix India Private Ltd is looking to raise $240 million from a foreign equity holder for modernisation and expansion of existing units for a period of nine years and seven months. Infopark Properties is planning to raise $180 million for a period of three years to refinance rupee loans. NLC India Ltd is seeking to raise $116.79 million from a multilateral/regional financial institution for a period of six years and 11 months for on-lending or sub-lending activities.