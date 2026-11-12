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Home / Economy / News / India Inc's ECB, FCCB fundraising plans fall to $7.05 billion in September

India Inc's ECB, FCCB fundraising plans fall to $7.05 billion in September

Vodafone Idea plans to raise $1.5 billion and NaBFID $1 billion as India Inc's proposed overseas borrowings decline to $7.05 billion in September from $8.13 billion in August

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The RBI data also showed that no proposals were filed under the rupee-denominated bond (RDB) route during September 2026 (Photo: Reuters)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 6:49 PM IST

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Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $7.05 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in September 2026, lower than $8.13 billion in August, according to RBI data.
 
Of the total, $6.71 billion worth of proposals were under the general permission route, while $336.94 million was under the special permission route, the data showed.
 
Among the prominent companies that filed their intent in September was Vodafone Idea, which plans to raise $1.5 billion from a financial institution in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) for 10 years for local sourcing of capital goods. Hindustan Petroleum Corporation plans to raise $500 million from a resident financial institution's branch outside India for five years for general corporate purposes.
 
 
REC plans to raise $300 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for five years for general corporate purposes, while NHPC plans to raise $254.51 million from a financial institution in the IFSC for five years and four months for working capital requirements.
 
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development plans to raise $1 billion from the international capital market for 10 years for on-lending or sub-lending activities. Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) plans to raise $50 million from a resident financial institution's branch outside India for five years to refinance rupee loans.

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Among other companies, Mangang Constructions plans to raise $100.17 million from a lender categorised as 'others' for 24 years for general corporate purposes.
 
Among NBFCs, Sammaan Capital plans to raise $300 million from the international capital market for three years and three months for on-lending or sub-lending activities. India Shelter Finance Corporation has filed a proposal to raise $30.6 million through FCCBs from a financial institution in the IFSC for five years for similar activities.
 
Godrej Finance plans to raise $6 million from a multilateral or regional financial institution for five years for on-lending or sub-lending activities. IIFL Home Finance plans to raise $15 million from a foreign government or foreign government-owned development financial institution for eight years and four months for similar activities.
 
Under the special permission route, InterGlobe Aviation has filed three proposals to raise $108 million, $65 million and $163.94 million from leasing companies for 12 years and two months, seven years, and 12 years and one month, respectively. All three proposals are for importing capital goods.
 
The RBI data also showed that no proposals were filed under the rupee-denominated bond (RDB) route during September 2026.
 

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 6:49 PM IST